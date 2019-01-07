All the couples from ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ that are still together

caption It’s hard to stay in love after the cameras stop rolling, but these couples went the distance. source ABC

Couples have been trying to find love on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” for years.

But most of the couples are not still together.

Only one winning couple from “The Bachelor” has officially stayed together, while six from “The Bachelorette” are still going strong.

It’s hard to believe, but “The Bachelor” and its spin-off “The Bachelorette” have been airing since the early aughts. In total, there have been nearly 36 seasons of gorgeous singles trying to find love on ABC.

But shocker: The majority of stars aren’t with the winner they fell in love with over the course of a short few months.

Though “The Bachelor” has been airing for 22 seasons now since 2002, only one couple from the show is still together. Meanwhile, out of 14 seasons of “The Bachelorette” since 2003, six of the couples are still together.

As Colton Underwood prepares to find love on “The Bachelor’s” 23rd season, here’s a list of who’s still going strong.

“The Bachelorette” season one: “Bachelor” runner-up (and first “Bachelorette” ever) Trista Rehn chose firefighter Ryan Sutter as her final pick.

caption Rehn and Sutter. source REUTERS/Ethan Miller

According to Rehn, Simon Cowell told her they wouldn’t last more than two weeks.

Rehn and Sutter are still together and perhaps the most successful of any “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” couples in history.

caption Sutter still has the rose that Rehn gave him more than one decade ago. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The pair got married in an ABC special broadcast on December 6, 2003. They now have two children and Rehn said that one of the keys to their successful marriage is forgiveness.

“The Bachelorette” season seven: Dance instructor Ashley Hebert and construction manager J.P. Rosenbaum are married.

caption Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum. source D Dipasupil/Getty Images

They got engaged on the finale in 2011 and were married in a televised ceremony on ABC in 2012.

The couple have two children together — a boy and a girl.

caption Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are now parents. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Their children are named Fordham and Essex. The couple also appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp” in 2017.

“The Bachelor” season 17: Entrepreneur Sean Lowe proposed to graphic designer Catherine Giudici.

caption Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The two married a year later in 2014.

Lowe released a memoir, “For All the Right Reasons,” and has appeared on a bunch of reality shows, including “Dancing with the Stars” and “Celebrity Wife Swap.”

caption The couple also appeared on season six of “Marriage Boot Camp.” source Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

They are still going strong and have a son named Samuel. In May 2018, the couple welcomed their second child named Isaiah.

“I think I have learned better patience when it comes to our marriage and that rage is kind of a waste of time,” Giudici told “E! News.” “I’ve been slower to anger when I remember how much Sean loves me and better at explaining how I feel.”

“The Bachelorette” season 9: Bridal stylist Desiree Hartsock and banker Chris Siegfried are married.

caption Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried. source MATT PETIT/ABC

After getting engaged on the finale in 2013, the two got married in 2015.

The couple is expecting a second a child.

caption Their son is named Asher Wrigley Siegfried. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Hartsock also launched her own bridal dress line. They became parents with the birth of Asher in October 2016, and revealed that another baby is on the way.

“The Bachelorette” season 12: Real estate developer JoJo Fletcher and former pro football player Jordan Rodgers are still a couple.

caption JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. source ABC/Rick Rowell

They got engaged in the 2016 “Bachelorette” finale.

The pair haven’t tied the knot yet, and it’s not a high priority for them right now.

caption You can follow along with them on Snapchat and Instagram. source Cooper Neill/Getty Images

“Life is so unpredictable and we’ll take it one day at a time,” Fletcher told Us Weekly in regards to wedding planning. “We’ll get there when we get there.”

“The Bachelorette” season 13: In a surprising twist, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo got engaged on the finale after she broke up with front runner Peter Kraus.

caption Bryan and Rachel. source ABC

“Bachelorette” fans were upset.

The pair is still together and hope to get married “sooner rather than later.”

caption Time will tell if they’re meant to be. source Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SugarHouse Casino

They also moved into a new Dallas apartment together.

During an interview with People, Lindsay and Abasolo said that ideally, they would like their special day to be televised for fans who have followed their journey.

“The Bachelor” season 22: Arie Luyendyk Jr. didn’t initially pick Lauren Burnham, but they are now together.

caption Lauren and Arie announced their engagement on the “After the Final Rose.” source Paul Hebert/ABC

Arie originally picked Becca Kufrin, who was the most recent Bachelorette, but then dumped her on the show and chose his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. They announced their engagement on the “After the Final Rose” event.

They moved in together.

caption They are still together. source ABC

The couple is still active on social media and document their adventures together.

“The Bachelorette” season 14: Becca Kufrin chose Garrett Yrigoyen on the season finale.

caption She gave him her first rose. source ABC

Becca accepted Garrett’s proposal during the season finale.

They said they were still together on the “After the Finale Rose” ceremony.

caption They seem happy. source Paul Hebert/ABC

The two appeared together and said they are happy. They also discussed Garrett’s controversial social media presence, after he liked meme posts that mocked genders, races, and social issues.