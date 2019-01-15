7 ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ stars who broke up on air

caption Sometimes “The Bachelor” is about finding love on camera, and sometimes it is about breaking up on camera. source ABC

There isn’t always a happy ending at the end of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”

Most recently Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended his engagement with Becca Kurfin on camera, but he isn’t the only one.

These are the stars and contestants who broke up on TV.

The end goal of the contestants and stars of “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” or “Bachelor in Paradise” is to find the person they’re going to spend the rest of their life with – after a series of awkward group dates, cocktail parties, and rose ceremonies, of course.

But sometimes that doesn’t quite pan out and there have been times in the franchise’s history where the star has walked away without their winner or ended things on air.

Read on for all of the past “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” stars who have broken up with contestants on TV.

Brad Womack rejected his final two women in 2007.

caption Brad broke with DeAnnas, right after he broke up with Jenni. source ABC

During the season finale of season 11 of “The Bachelor,” Womack had to choose between DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft, but in the end, he decided he didn’t want to marry either of them.

According to Reality TV World, Womack said he could envision both women being his wife, he ultimately decided he didn’t feel comfortable proposing to either of them.

Jason Mesnick changed his mind at the last minute in 2009.

caption Jason broke up with Melissa on “After The Final Rose.” source ABC

After Mesnick popped the question to Melissa Rycroft on his “Bachelor” season finale, somewhere between filming and the finale airing, he changed his mind.

On “After The Final Rose,” he broke up with Rycroft on air and got back together with his runner up, Molly Malaney, who he is still married to today.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumped Becca Kufrin on camera in 2018.

caption Arie broke up with Becca in footage that aired during the finale. source ABC

Luyendyk Jr. asked Kufrin to marry him on “The Bachelor” season finale, but by the time it aired, he’d completely changed his mind. In footage that ABC aired along with the finale, he broke up with Kufrin during one of their secret visits while the show still aired. After getting back together with Lauren Burnham, he asked her to marry him on “After The Final Rose.”

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham recently got married and are expecting a baby girl.

Jen Schefft decided to walk away from “The Bachelorette” finalists in 2005.

caption Jen Schefft on “The Bachelorette.” source ABC

On the third season of “The Bachelorette,” Schefft chose Jerry Ferris for her final rose but when he proposed to her, she told him that she just wanted to date.

They did, but she broke up with him on “After The Final Rose.”

Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi aired out their dirty laundry in a 2010 on-camera interview.

caption Chris Harrison sat down with the former couple for an interview. source ABC

Jake Pavelka’s entire season of “The Bachelor” was filled with drama, which culminated in him proposing to the season’s “villain” Vienna Girardi.

The two broke up shortly after and dealt with their break-up by selling stories about each other to tabloids – with Vienna admitting that she selling a story to Star about the split.

This all culminated when ABC decided to get the two on camera together again for an interview where Jake accused Vienna of cheating and Vienna stormed off, putting an end to their relationship.

That’s not even the end of it though: the two later competed on the same season of “Bachelor Pad.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” contestants Lacey Mark and Daniel Maguire didn’t work out.

caption Lacey found out that Daniel had lied to her on the 2017 “Bachelor in Paradise Reunion Show.” source ABC

After meeting on “Bachelor in Paradise” season four, Mark and Macguire broke up when it was revealed on “ATFR” that Daniel told a producer that he would never be in a relationship with her after he told Lacey that he was falling for her.

Annaliese Puccini was blindsided by Kamil Nicalek in 2018.

caption Kamil broke up with Annaliese “Bachelor in Paradise Reunion Show.” source ABC

Even though they’d seemingly fallen in love in Mexico on “Bachelor in Paradise” – and had booked an Airbnb to spend the rest of the week in when the finale aired – Nicalek ended things with Puccini on camera during the after show. The news seemed to have caught Puccini completely off guard and she stormed off the stage.

Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball got investigators involved in 2018.

caption Jenna and Jordan on the “Bachelor in Paradise Reunion Show.” source ABC

Jordan fell hard for Jenna on season five of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The two hit it off, and while there were a few bumps in the road, they left the show engaged.

The same day that viewers got to see Jordan’s proposal on the show, Reality Steve – the go-to source for “The Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” spoilers – released texts that were allegedly from Jenna to an unknown person saying “Me and Jordan aren’t together for real,” “He means nothing to me and never has,” and “I don’t even like him let alone love him.”

Though their decline didn’t happen on the show, it happened in basically real time as “ATFR” aired.

Jenna quickly denied allegations releasing a statement which read: “I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now.” Jordan, on the other hand, told Entertainment Weekly that he had ended the relationship saying, “I’m removing myself from the relationship with intentions to take care of myself and find my happiness.”

Jenna took things one step further saying that she was going to have an attorney look into the texts, via Instagram caption on a now-deleted Instagram picture.

Jenna then released the documents of the investigation on her Instagram which claimed that after forensic analysis, those messages did not exist on her iPhone, iPad, or iCloud.

It seems like it was a little too late, there was no known reconciliation, and both Jenna and Jordan appear to be single.

