‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood said he was ‘touched inappropriately’ at a charity event

caption Colton Underwood. source ABC

“Bachelor” star Colton Underwood said he was “grabbed and touched inappropriately” at a charity event.

The San Diego, California, event was for Underwood’s Legacy Foundation, which aims to support people living with cystic fibrosis.

“I didn’t sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal,” Underwood, 27, said in his Instagram story about the incident.

Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” is still currently airing on ABC.

“Bachelor” star Colton Underwood apologized Thursday to fans for leaving an event in San Diego, California, early after he says he was “touched inappropriately” and swarmed by cameras.

In a post on his Instagram story, Underwood said he felt like a “piece of meat or a zoo animal” at an event for Underwood’s Legacy Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to provide resources for people living with cystic fibrosis. The event took place at the Mavericks Beach Club in San Diego.

In the post, the 27-year-old reality TV star and former NFL player explained that while normally, he’d make sure that he had the chance to meet everyone who was waiting to take a picture with him, he was “grabbed and touched inappropriately.”

“I’m sorry if you didn’t get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event, I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face,” Underwood wrote. “I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being.”

caption His Instagram story. source Instagram/Colon Underwood

“I didn’t sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal,” Underwood added in his post. “I hope we run into each other at another event or on the street and I can take the time to say hello. Thank you again for coming to support Legacy and the fight against CF.”

After posting the statement on his story, he thanked the venue and those who attended the event, posting photos and videos from the rest of the night. TMZ reported that some of Underwood’s fellow “Bachelor” alumni were on hand at the event as well, including Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen, Blake Horstmann, and Tanner Tolbert.

Underwood’s season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” is still currently airing on the network.