6 times ‘Bachelor’ contestants dressed up like animals

caption Some contestants commit to memorable entrances with animal costumes. source ABC

Some contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” will stop at nothing to make a lasting first impression.

Many contestants exit the limo wearing ridiculous costumes, including animal outfits.

Some of the most memorable animal costumes include a shark, a chicken, and, most recently, a sloth.

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression. No one takes this sentiment more seriously than contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

Contestants have been known to get really creative with their limo exits in hopes of standing out amongst the 25 or more other people who are also vying for the attention of the Bachelor/Bachelorette.

The costumes we see fairly often tend to be those that have the contestants stepping out of the limo contestants dressed as animals.

Here are all the Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants that opted for an animal costume to stand out.

Season 19’s Nicole Meacham showed up wearing a pig nose in attempts to woo farmer Chris Soules.

caption Nicole Meacham. source ABC

Before wearing animal costumes on the show was a trend, real estate agent Nicole tried her best to capture the attention of season 19’s Bachelor, Chris Soules, by stepping out of the limo wearing a pig nose. She told him, “I wanted to ham it up for you to make you feel at home and hopefully make you laugh.”

The pun apparently didn’t help her win Chris’ affection, because she was sent home the first night.

Alexis Waters “dolphin-itely” wore the most famous animal costume in “Bachelor” history.

caption We honestly can’t stop talking about this dolphin (shark?) costume. source Rick Rowell/ABC

Season 21’s most famous limo entrance – Alexis’ dolphin/shark suit – would go down in “Bachelor” history as one of the most ridiculous entrances ever. It would even set the tone for future animal costume entrances to come.

Contestant Alexis Waters famously wore what was clearly a shark costume for her limo exit. And as if that wasn’t enough she mistook it for a dolphin, telling bachelor Nick Viall, “I dolphin-itely can’t wait to talk to you more inside.”

When questioned by the other contestants about whether her outfit was a shark or a dolphin, she replied, “It’s a f—— dolphin.” At one point in the night, she got in the mansion’s pool, shark suit and all, making dolphin noises until Nick came to talk to her.

Though she was eliminated in week five of Nick’s season and week two of the 4th season of “Bachelor In Paradise,” Alexis remains a fan favorite and continues to be a part of the show, most recently hosting a live viewing party in Dallas of the season 23 premiere.

To try and win bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s heart, contestant Matt Munson dressed up as her favorite animal.

caption Munson heard that Lindsay loves penguins. source ABC

On the first night of season 13 of “The Bachelorette,” construction sales rep Matt Munson exited the limo in a full-body penguin suit, complete with yellow penguin feet shoes and a red bow tie. Munson said he showed up in penguin garb because he knew that Rachel loved penguins.

Matt was eliminated on week seven of Rachel’s season and joined season four of “Bachelor In Paradise.” He ended up going home during the second week.

Venture capitalist David Ravitz will forever be known as “Chicken Man” after his memorable entrance.

caption Ravitz committed to the bit. source ABC

On season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” David Ravitz showed up to greet Bachelorette Becca Kufrin in a head-to-toe, bright yellow chicken suit. His entrance was complete with clucking, flapping wings, and chicken-related puns, including the phrase, “I’m not here to ruffle any feathers.”

Ravitz was eliminated week five but joined the fifth season of “Bachelor In Paradise”. Despite entering “Paradise” dressed as himself instead of a farm bird, he was eliminated on week three.

In an interview with ET Canada, David called his chicken suit entrance “fun,” saying that the costume helped eased the tension of night one. Though he hopes going forward that he can be seen as himself, telling ET that, “Yeah, I once was a chicken. I’ve since shed my feathers.”

JoJo Fletcher may be the only animal costume-wearing contestant to have truly shed the identity of her wild entrance.

caption Jojo wanted to find her unicorn, so came dressed as one. source ABC

Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher made her debut as a contestant vying for the heart of Ben Higgins on season 20 of “The Bachelor” in a one-of-kind way. She stepped out of the limo wearing a red dress and a giant unicorn mask, telling Ben, “Unicorns do exist … I’m yours.”

In a deleted scene, JoJo explained to Ben that her unicorn costume idea came from her casting interview, saying, “[The producers] asked me what I was looking for and I said, ‘I am looking for a unicorn, like my unicorn.'” On her Instagram she posted a photo of her in costume, captioning the photo “I was convinced ‘Go big or Go home’ was the appropriate motto to go by on ‘night one.'”

JoJo was eliminated as the runner-up on Ben’s season and eventually found her unicorn as Bachelorette on the show’s 12th season. She got engaged to Jordan Rodgers.

Most recently, Alex Dillon’s sloth costume stole the show on the premiere of season 23 of “The Bachelor.”

caption Dillon wore a full sloth costume. source ABC

The latest season of “The Bachelor” stars former football player and current cystic fibrosis charity founder Colton Underwood. Famous for being open about his status as a virgin, Colton was greeted on night one by Alex’s extremely slow exit from the limo in a sloth costume.

Talking slowly and moving even slower, she greeted Colton saying, “Hi Colton. I heard you take things slow.” Dillon stayed committed to the bit by doing her interview with the producers in full-on sloth speak. At one point, she even climbed a tree while wearing the sloth outfit.

Despite the Bachelor himself calling her entrance, “Pretty good,” Alex was sent home on the first night.

