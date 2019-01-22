8 people from the ‘Bachelor’ franchise who have been linked to celebrities

caption Being on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” could allow you to have a love connection with a celebrity. source David Becker/Getty Images

For all the people that find love on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette,” there are many others that don’t.

However, just because contestants don’t live happily ever after with that season’s Bachelor or Bachelorette doesn’t mean things don’t work out in other ways.

In fact, being on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” oftentimes propels contestants into social circles or spotlight that allows them to make connections with celebrities. There have been a few celebrities who have dated members of the bachelor franchise.



From full-on confirmed relationships to rumors, we have rounded up all the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants who have been involved with a celebrity.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams connected over Twitter.

caption Hyland is known for her role in “Modern Family.” source Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

One of the hottest couples in Hollywood right now is Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. Wells was on Jojo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and has been mixing and serving up drinks on the last two seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Hyland shared that Adams slid into her DMs after they exchanged some funny tweets. The two first had people wondering about their relationship when they posted a Halloween Instagram together. A few days later, Hyland posted another Instagram with Adams, commenting “he puts up with me,” which seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Since then, they have been very open about their relationship, making headlines for Adams’ supportive comments and Hyland telling ET that Wells knows what kind of engagement ring she wants.

Mike Weir and Michelle Money found a happily-ever-after.

caption The couple first announced their relationship on Instagram. source Scott Halleran/PGA TOUR

Back in 2016, Us Weekly reported on new couple: pro golfer Mike Weir and ex-Bachelor franchise contestant Michelle Money.

Money left “Bachelor in Paradise” in a relationship with Cody Sattler after unsuccessful seasons on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor Pad” in 2011. Shortly after Money and Sattler broke up, Money was linked with Weir in 2016. The two often post about their love for each other on Instagram.

Tomi Lahren and Chase McNary couldn’t make the distance work.

caption The two only talked for a couple weeks. source David Livingston/Getty Images/Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Tomi Lahren was reportedly connected with Jojo Fletcher’s second runner-up Chase McNary for a brief period of time. McNary told Us Weekly that the pair talked for a couple of weeks, but the distance was the reason the two called it quits pretty quickly.

Jennifer Love Hewitt dated Ben Flajnik right before he became the Bachelor.

caption Flajnik opened up to People about the relationship. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images/ Michael Buckner/ Getty Images

After Ben Flajnik was sent home by Bachelorette Ashley Herby, he reportedly went on a date with Jennifer Love Hewitt. It was only one, as Flajnik went on to become the next Bachelor. He later told People magazine that he is happy about that decision, even though Hewitt was a “nice girl.”

His season ended with an engagement to Courtney Roberson, but their engagement ended shortly after the season aired.

Kris Jenner was also linked to Ben Flajnik.

caption Flajnik has commented that Jenner is just a good friend. source Steven Lawton/FilmMagic/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt wasn’t the only celeb that Ben Flajnik has been linked to. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian clan reportedly hung out with Ben Flajnik for a few months after her split from Caitlyn Jenner.

The two met when Flajnik went on Kris’ talk show, and then she took him up on his invite to come to his vineyard. While speculation flew around about these two, Flajnik went on the record with People magazine to say that Kris was just one of his “dear friends” and that they were with each other a lot to work on business projects together.

January Jones has left some flirty comments on Nick Viall’s Instagram.

caption They reportedly dated briefly as well. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Rachel Murray/GettyImages

January Jones reportedly dated Nick Viall for a short period of time in the early months of 2018. Although people were quick to pair the two together, especially after Jones made a flirty comment on one of his Instagram pictures, she told People Magazine that Viall is a friend and “super sweet.”

Adrian Grenier was involved with Courtney Robertson, according to her book.

caption Robertson talked about Grenier in her book. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to The Daily Mail, Courtney Robertson wrote in her book “I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain,” that she and Adrian Grenier were involved for a period of time. Courtney Robertson won Ben Flajnik’s season of “The Bachelor,” but their engagement was called off. In an interview on Andy Cohen’s show “Watch What Happens Live,“ Grenier didn’t jump to deny Robertson’s claims.

Zoe Baron had a public relationship with Chad Johnson.

caption The two have since broken up. source Instagram/thezoebaron

Chad Johnson, another contestant from Jojo Fletcher’s season as well as a contestant on “Bachelor in Paradise,” was in a relationship with Zoe Baron, a model. Johnson told People Magazine that he was “totally happy” with Baron but shortly after they got together, Baron confirmed that she was single.

