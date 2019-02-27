19 ‘Bachelor’ contestants who eliminated themselves

caption Elyse Dehlbom left Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor.” source Rick Rowel/Getty Images

Most people get eliminated from “The Bachelor” (or one of its many spin-offs) when they don’t receive a rose.

However, that’s not the only way someone can leave the show. Contestants can voluntarily leave whenever they want.

Heather, of former never-been-kissed fame, left before hometowns because she wasn’t ready to take that step with Colton.

As the weeks of Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” dwindle, not one, not two, but three women have decided to leave for various reasons, including unhappiness with the competition, or a lack of connection with him.

But this isn’t unheard of – contestants dump the lead regularly. Usually, at least once a season, a contestant will leave.

From reuniting with their ex to saving their job, here are 19 contestants who eliminated themselves from the show.

Elyse Dehlbom left Colton Underwood’s season after he was unable to give her what she wanted.

caption Elyse left Colton’s season. source ABC

After donning what Demi, a fellow contestant, called her “statement dress,” Dehlbom headed over to Underwood’s room to express her difficulties with his dating multiple other women (aka, yes, the premise of the show). When Underwood was unable to tell her he was going to ditch the show to be with her, she left the season in tears.

Sydney Lotuaco left Colton Underwood with a warning.

caption Sydney gave the “Bachelor” some advice. source ABC

Lotuaco decided to leave Underwood’s season after deciding she wasn’t getting enough out of her relationship with him. But before she went, she gave him a piece of advice – to watch out for the contestants who “weren’t ready” to accept a proposal from him at the end of the season.

Heather Martin rode away on a train after telling Colton Underwood she wasn’t ready for him to meet her family.

caption Heather left the group date behind. source ABC

Martin’s departure from her group date made her the third contestant in a row to voluntarily leave the season.

Martin, who had never been kissed prior to her one-on-one date with Underwood, told him that she wasn’t comfortable introducing him to her family at hometown dates.

Kenny King left Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” because he missed his daughter.

caption Kenny King from “The Bachelorette” and his daughter. source Paul Hebert/Getty Images

King and Lindsay came to the joint conclusion that he should leave her season of “The Bachelorette,” after he admitted to missing his daughter.

When he returned for “Bachelor in Paradise,” he stayed for a couple of weeks before deciding to go home early, after he hadn’t made any strong connections and again, missed his daughter.

Jacqueline Trumbull eliminated herself realizing her and “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk’s futures weren’t aligned.

caption Jacqueline focused on school. source ABC/Craig Sjodin

After second-guessing herself all season long, Trumbull went home after her and Luyendyk couldn’t see eye to eye about their relationship – mainly, Trumbull was nervous that she was rushing into something, and Luyendyk believed her life was too complicated because of her plans to attend grad school.

Ben Higgins took himself out of “Bachelor: Winter Games” because he wasn’t ready to move on from his ex.

caption Ben broke up with his ex-fiancee Lauren B. in 2017. source ABC

Higgins, a former “Bachelor” himself, left the inaugural season of “Winter Games” when he admitted that he wasn’t quite ready to move on from the winner of his season, Lauren Bushnell, during tearful conversations with Ashley Iaconetti and Chris Harrison.

Ed Swiderski left to save his job, but returned a few weeks later — and eventually won the show.

caption Jillian and Ed were engaged for a few months. source Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Swiderski exited Jillian Harris’ season of “The Bachelorette” after his boss gave him an ultimatum: job or love? At first, he chose his career, and left the season.

However, he had a change of heart and returned to the show, eventually getting down on one knee and successfully proposing to Harris.

Ian Thomson called Kaitlyn Bristowe shallow, and then took his leave from the season.

caption Ian insulted Kaitlyn. source ABC

Thomson left Bristowe’s season after managing to imply that she wasn’t there for the right reasons, only cared about making out with guys, and was a “surface-level person.”

If that wasn’t enough, he was able to drop that he went to Princeton twice in his limo exit, and claimed that he should be the next “Bachelor.”

Andi Dorfman got real with Juan Pablo Galavis and dumped him, before going on to become the next “Bachelorette.”

caption Andi left Juan Pablo in the dust. source ABC

Galavis, a universally reviled “Bachelor,” was dumped by Dorfman after she realized that they barely knew each other, a fact that didn’t seem to concern Galavis at all.

Ali Fedotowsky ditched Jake Pavelka’s season to save her job.

caption Ali picked her career. source ABC

After her boss threatened to fire her if she didn’t immediately leave the show, Fedotowsky prioritized her carer over her budding relationship with Pavelka.

Thankfully, she was doesn’t done searching for love on TV, and was later named “The Bachelorette.”

After “Bachelorette” Ashley Hebert told her suitors she had seen hated contestant Bentley again after he’d left, Ryan “Mickey” McLean got fed up and left himself.

caption Ryan, or Mickey, after the show. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Hebert was upfront with the men of her season, and told them that she had seen Bentley again after he had left the show. While none of them were happy, McLean had a particularly hard time dealing with it, and asked her to send him home. When she refused, he took matters into his own hands and exited the season.

Brady Toops left Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season on night one to pursue a relationship with the other potential “Bachelorette,” Britt Nilsson.

caption Britt and Brady dated after the show. source ABC

A refresher: Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” started out with the men picking between Bristowe and Nilsson to actually become the season’s lead. Bristowe won, and Nilsson left broken-hearted.

However, one of the contestants, Toops, told Bristowe that he was more interested in pursuing Nilsson, so he exited the show on night one to follow his heart. Toops and Nilsson dated for six months, but eventually broke up.

Danielle Maltby left “Bachelor in Paradise” for the most honorable reason — she got the opportunity to help provide medical care for children in Kenya.

caption Danielle Maltby on “Bachelor in Paradise.” source Paul Hebert/Getty Images

Maltby, of Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” is a fan-favorite, due to her sweet nature, and openness about her struggles with mental health and her fiancee who passed away.

But, for whatever reason, she didn’t click with anyone on “Paradise,” so she chose to leave the season early when she got the opportunity to work as a pediatric nurse in Kenya for a few weeks – though she did get a swoon-worthy kiss goodbye from bartender Wells Adams.

Bentley Williams bragged about making Ashley Hebert cry, left, and then returned to the show to break her heart again.

caption Bentley left with a smile on his face. source ABC

“Bachelorette” Hebert had been warned about Williams before the season even began, but it didn’t stop her from falling for him. Meanwhile, he was bad-mouthing her behind the scenes, telling producers that he wasn’t “overly attracted” to her, and excited to make her cry.

He told her that he missed his daughter, but clearly that wasn’t the case. Williams returned a few episodes later and essentially told her to get over him.

Brooks Forester broke Desiree Hartsock’s heart when he cut out before fantasy suites.

caption It was hard on both of them. source ABC

Shortly before Forester ripped her heart apart, Hartsock admitted that she had “deeper feelings” for him than the other two men left. Sadly, he didn’t reciprocate, and brought her onto a dock and broke up with her.

Clay Harbour injured himself during a group date and decided to go home.

caption Clay and Becca had a bittersweet goodbye. source ABC/Craig Sjodin

Harbour, a player in the NFL, somewhat ironically injured his wrist during a group date in which the men played football.

In order to properly heal for the season, Harbour took himself out of the running for Becca Kufrin’s heart.

Brittney Schreiner left immediately after she received a date card.

caption Brittney and Ben on season 16 of “The Bachelor.” source Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

After the date card arrived with her name on it, Schreiner decided that she just wasn’t feeling it with Ben Flajnik, and left before even going on the date with him.

Lace Morris left Ben Higgins’ season of her own volition to work on herself.

caption Lace left Ben’s season. source ABC

By her own admission, Morris wasn’t ready to find love.

“You can’t love somebody else until you truly love yourself, and I don’t know if I truly love myself yet. I think it’s better that I go,” she told Higgins before exiting.

Frank Neuschaefer left Ali Fedotowsky’s season after meeting up with his ex-girlfriend during his hometown date.

caption He wasn’t over his ex. source ABC

Neuschaefer made it all the way to the final three, but had to come clean to Fedotowsky that he wasn’t totally over his ex-girlfriend, whom he visited before he was supposed to jet off to Tahiti for fantasy suites.