People can’t get over the video of a ‘Bachelor’ contestant who convinced everyone she was Australian with a fake accent

caption Bri is one of the contestants on this upcoming season of “The Bachelor.” source ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC released a promotional video in which “The Bachelor” contestant, Bri, puts on a fake Australian accent when meeting Colton Underwood, the bachelor.

Fans had mixed reactions with some supporting her methods to get ahead and others calling her out for lying so early on in the show.

Many fans are just wondering if she will continue the accent throughout the season.

Season 27 of “The Bachelor” premieres on Monday.

They say all is fair in love and war and nowhere does that sentiment ring truer than on “The Bachelor,” where contestants are known to do anything they can to compete against multiple other women for the attention of one potential future beau.

Ahead of the premiere of the 27th season, ABC released a promo on Thursday in which one contestant, Bri, decided to put on a whole new identity to woo bachelor Colton Underwood.

Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019

The video released on the Bachelor’s Twitter account shows Bri meeting Underwood for the first time. She greets him with a noticeable accent. Underwood says “You’ve got a nice accent, where are you from?” and Bri replies, “The accent. It’s Australian. I was hoping that you were kind of a sucker for accents.”

The real kicker is when she leaves Underwood and the video cuts to a solo interview in which Bri, in an American accent, confirms she’s not Australian, but “you have to do what you can to stand out.”

Understandably, fans had some mixed reactions to the faux accent.

Some were not cool with it, saying Bri was starting off a potential relationship with a lie

This is a huge red flag for me. If you can lie about something like that, you can lie about anything. — 1Individual (@rxcrossfit) January 3, 2019

I mean, she directly states that she's doing it to manipulate him. The implied lie is that she's an Aussie — Professor Trash Wheel (@stephanelbow) January 4, 2019

That’s ur way to stand out ????????‍♀️ an accent you’re gonna forget about. Having an awesome personality was an option as well — britt (@brittmichg) January 4, 2019

Others supported her doing whatever she had to do to get ahead and hoped she made it further in the competition

If this is just a day 1 thing to stand out, no big deal. It’s hilarious. But if this carries on late through the season, oh boy lol. — Mike (@Pubstar) January 3, 2019

I hope she makes it all the way to the end without revealing the truth…and then he meets her family. ???? — Yvonne (@TheMissYvonne) January 4, 2019

Desperate times call for desperate measures I guess ???? — Nicole (@nic_lewandowski) January 3, 2019

A few fans just thought her accent needed some work

There was a little bit of Australian there at the start and then she went into a South African accent — cameron trichet (@CameronTrichet) January 4, 2019

That's the worst Aussie accent I've ever heard but okay — Daphne (@daphnejanee) January 3, 2019

Only Colton would believe that that woman’s Australian accent is real… #TheBachelor — Shelby (@ShelbyGray_) January 4, 2019

Others came to her defense claiming that, technically, Bri said the accent was Australian, not that she was Australian

The way she said "the ACCENT is Australian" so she couldn't be accused of lying. Brilliant — ♑️ LIL PRINCE$$ ???? (@heavens_bratt) January 4, 2019

technically she didn’t lie… she just said the accent was australian, not that she’s australian ???? — Stephanie Rose ♡ (@xostephh) January 3, 2019

And, finally, some just wondered how this accent would play out over time

How long is she going to keep up the accent? Did she tell her family that if she made it to hometown visit, they had to speak with an accent. — Jeff (@jbshick21) January 3, 2019

I’m so curious as to whether she had a backstory prepped or if she’s just going to wing it. And if she’s just going to wing it, how robust is her existing knowledge of Australia. ‘No prep’ and ‘highly misinformed about Australia’ is absolutely my hope. — Mat Groom (@MathewGroom) January 4, 2019

How long does she have to keep this up? — Damian (@MajorDamo) January 4, 2019

Now how is she going to be talking wit dat accent for how long now? I’ll give her credit bc it’s good -.- — JJ (@JJ53061360) January 4, 2019

So, how long will she keep up the accent? Will she keep up the accent at all? We’ll just have to tune in to the three-hour premiere of “The Bachelor” this Monday to find out.

