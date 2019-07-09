5 ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ couples that are still together — and 6 that aren’t

caption Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are still together. source Araya Diaz/Getty Images

“Bachelor in Paradise” has lead to some marriages, relationships, and breakups.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk recently got engaged

Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper had a messy breakup.

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch split on-air but reunited post-paradise.

“Bachelor in Paradise” is already on its sixth season. The summertime staple first started airing in 2014 and combines eliminated contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Though it’s even shorter than other shows in its franchises, it has a pretty high success rate, leading to marriage and even babies.

Each season has anywhere from 25-33 contestants, resulting in endless relationship possibilities.

Heading into “Bachelor in Paradise” season six, here are the couples that are still together, as well as some updates on the engaged couples that didn’t end up sticking it out for good.

Lacy Faddoul and Marcus Grodd called off their engagement.

caption They got married on “BiP.” source ABC

The first-ever engaged pair left Season one with plans to get married, and even had a wedding ceremony during “BiP” season two. But two years later in 2016, Grodd told Life&Style that they’d never actually filed the paperwork and weren’t legally married.

They broke up, and Grodd is now married to Ally Lutar who he met through mutual friends, per People. Faddoul updated her fans as to how she’s doing on July 8, 2018, writing on Twitter: “I’m living a good life, working on my best life.”

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are still together.

caption They have a one-year-old daughter. source ABC

After getting engaged on “BiP” season two, Roper and Tolbert tied the knot in 2016 in a televised wedding special. These days, they live in Kansas with their dogs Pippa and Finn and their one-year-old daughter Emerson. In January 2019, the couple announced they were expecting their second child together.

Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray couldn’t make it work.

caption They broke up “for the best.” source ABC

After getting engaged on Season three, Bustle reported Murray moved in with Stanton and her daughters briefly. But in January 2017, E! News reported that they’d broken up, with Stanton saying it was “for the best.”

She later went on “BiP” Season four and briefly dated Robby Hayes, but that ended on not-so-great terms in September 2017, per Us Weekly.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have a child together and another on the way.

caption They recently welcomed a daughter. source Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes

Waddell and Bass got engaged on the third season of “BiP” and got married during a special episode in season four. Now they’re living together in Nashville and welcomed their daughter Isabella in February 2018, according to People magazine.

Wadell announced her second pregnancy in May 2019.

Lace Morris and Grant Kemp broke up.

caption They moved in together following the show. source ABC

This season three couple got engaged on the 2016 season and moved in together following the show. They later broke up that same year, per Entertainment Tonight. Morris told ET that the pair just had too much of their own stuff to work through to make their relationship work.

Kemp later dated Ali Oetjen from Australia’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” according to InStyle. The pair recently broke things off and Oetjen went on to be Australia’s Bachelorette, per Cosmopolitan.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk recently got engaged

caption Gottschalk proposed in May 2019. source ABC

Although they didn’t actually get engaged on “Bachelor in Paradise” Season four, they did make a commitment to keep dating after the show. Two years later, Gottschalk proposed in May 2019 with an over-the-top proposal on Instagram.

Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan had an amicable breakup.

caption They seem to still be on good terms. source ABC

This Season four engaged couple called things off a year later in June 2018, per E! News. In their joint statement, they promised to “still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration, and respect for each other.”

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson are married.

caption They are now married. source ABC/Paul Hebert

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson may have been the villains on their “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” seasons but they had one of the sweetest love stories in the show’s history. The pair got engaged on season five of the show and recently tied the knot. Their wedding will be shown on next season of the show.

Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper had a messy breakup.

caption Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper are no longer together. source ABC

Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper left paradise engaged but soon after, text messages surfaced which lead many to accuse Cooper of faking her relationship with Kimball. They split shortly after.

She has denied these claims and has plans to release a book telling her side of the story.

Kamil Nicalek and Annaliese Puccini had a nasty break-up on “After The Final Rose.”

caption The couple left paradise still together. source ABC

Although Kamil Nicalek and Annaliese Puccini left “Paradise” as a couple, fans were shocked when he dumped her on-air during “After The Final Rose.” Things appeared to end badly for them but Nicalek said that the pair is still “best friends.”

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Lochsplit on-air but reunited post-paradise.

caption They recently moved in together. source ABC/Paul Hebert

Things seems to be going well for Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch in “Paradise” until Wendt decided to end things before the finale.

But the former couple reunited before “After The Final Rose” and today they seem happier than ever. Wendt recently revealed that Loch moved in with him in Toronto.