Here’s the first round of contestants that will compete on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 6, including fan-favorite Demi and controversial Cam

caption Cam Ayala and Demi Burnett will be competing. source Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images and ABC

Even though Hannah B.’s season of “The Bachelorette” seems like it just started, the starting cast of everyone’s favorite summer show “Bachelor in Paradise” has been announced.

This isn’t the full cast, as the nature of the show means people are coming and going all the time, but this is at least who we can expect to see during the premiere.

One of the most controversial contestants from this season, Cam, will have another chance to endear himself to Bachelor Nation in Mexico.

Keeping up with “The Bachelor” can sometimes feel like a full-time job. We go directly from “The Bachelor” to “The Bachelorette” to “Bachelor in Paradise” within six months.

The sixth season of summer spin-off “Bachelor in Paradise” is set to premiere on August 4. While the show is known for its debauchery and drama, more than one couple has found love on the beaches of Mexico, like Jade and Tanner, Joe and Kendall, and newly engaged Raven and Adam.

Here’s the official cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” season six.

Blake Horstmann was the runner-up on Becca’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and many fans’ choice for the bachelor last season.

caption Blake. source ABC/Craig Sjodin

After a heartbreaking break-up with Becca in the Maldives, Blake opted to skip “Paradise” in 2018 to heal his broken heart, but now he’s back and ready to find love again.

Fan-favorite Demi Burnett has already been stealing the show on Hannah’s season of “The Bachelorette.” We’re sure she’ll do well in “Paradise.”

caption Demi. source ABC

It became clear during Colton’s season that while Demi could have been given the “villain” edit, she was too hilarious and too real for viewers to hate. We haven’t seen such a prime candidate for “Paradise” success since Jordan Kimball or Corrine Olympios.

Cam Ayala had a spectacular flame out during Hannah’s season, despite earning the very first rose.

caption Cam. source Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images

After rapping at “After the Final Rose” and earning the first rose of the season, it was all downhill for Cam. He alienated everyone else in the house, got involved in a chicken nugget fight, interrupted Mike while he was sharing something deeply personal with Hannah, and was accused of attempting to earn a “pity rose” by telling a confusing story about his health, his grandma passing away, and a puppy.

We’ll see if he can pull off a redemption story a la Chris “Goose” Randone.

Bibiana Julian is the lone woman from Arie’s season that will start on the beach, after disappointing runs in “Paradise” and “Winter Games” last year.

caption Bibiana. source ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bibiana’s antics on Arie’s season made her a fan-favorite, but she was unable to find love during her time on “Winter Games” and the last season of “Paradise.” She started off “Winter Games” dating Kevin Wendt, but the two ended things and they each embarked on failed relationships with the Kiwi Jordan Mauer and Ashley I., respectively.

Her time on “Paradise” didn’t result in a meaningful connection either, and she was gone after week two.

The last we heard of Bibi was that she had a boyfriend, so it remains to be seen if that will come up during her time on the beach.

John Paul Jones’ occupation was listed as “John Paul Jones,” so viewers knew he was going to be a character during Hannah’s season.

caption John Paul Jones. source ABC/Ed Herrera

While some people thought John Paul Jones was getting set up for a villain edit, he’s actually been nothing but hilarious all season long. His reaction to the labor pains simulator will go down in “Bachelorette” history as an all-time great moment.

Clay was a fan-favorite during his time on Becca’s season, but left after injuring himself. He recently broke up with “BIP” alum Angela.

caption Clay. source ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clay gave off some serious teddy bear vibes during Becca’s season, and we were collectively heartbroken after he left Becca’s season when he got injured during a group date.

He didn’t reappear on “Paradise” last season – but he did swoop in and start dating Angela in real life after the show. The two dated for a few months, but ultimately they ended things. We expect this to come up this season.

Tayshia Adams got sent home after Fantasy Suites on Colton’s season, and was a fan-favorite.

caption Tayshia. source ABC

Tayshia earned fans during her time on Colton’s season as someone who tried to stay out of the drama unless one of her friends was attacked, like Nicole.

She made it all the way to the final three, but was sent home after her overnight date, since Colton already knew Cassie was the one for him.