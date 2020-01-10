‘Bachelor’ fans are convinced contestant Madison Prewett made a fan account for herself

caption Madison Prewett is competing on the latest season of ABC’s “The Bachelor.” source ABC

Fans are convinced that “Bachelor” contestant Madison Prewett made her own fan account after she appeared to leave a supportive comment on her own Instagram.

“Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real,” Prewett’s account commented on a photo of the Alabama native and “Bachelor” star Peter Weber on a date.

Although a friend of Prewett’s quickly took responsibility, some fans still thought the whole thing was suspicious.

“Bachelor” fans are convinced that contestant Madison Prewett made her own fan account after she appeared to leave a heartfelt, supportive comment on her own Instagram post.

Prewett posted screengrabs from Monday night’s episode of her and “Bachelor” star Peter Weber on a date to Instagram, along with the caption, “Woke up feeling super grateful… the most perfect date with the perfect guy” on Tuesday.

But that wasn’t the only thing Prewett appeared to say about the photo. Screenshots posted by fans to Twitter show that a comment from Prewett’s account was shared on the photo, saying, “Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real.”

Are Madison Prewett and teammadisonprewett the same person vote now yes or yes #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/o6AbW4vfGA — the bachelor & bitchelor ???? (@acceptedrose) January 10, 2020

The comment disappeared shortly thereafter, and a friend subsequently took responsibility for the message, writing, “Oops, thought I wrote that comment about being real & genuine from my account but was logged into Madi’s from when she got back from filming. Don’t hate me @madiprew.”

“Hahahaha you’re good. It happens love youuuu,” Prewett wrote in response.

caption Madison Prewett’s friend took responsibility for the awkward comment. source Instagram

Fans still weren’t convinced that it was Prewett’s friend who was responsible for the comment, even sharing screenshots of what appeared to be a fan account leaving an identical comment on Prewett’s photo.

So genuine so real pic.twitter.com/EIci03jjZB — the bachelor & bitchelor ???? (@acceptedrose) January 10, 2020

Madison has a fan account and forgot to switch. Left an affirmation for herself. #TheBachelor #MadisonPrewett pic.twitter.com/lU4rr49xDf — Charlotte (@belladoughnuts) January 10, 2020

Prewett’s apparent slip-up even spawned a few hilarious memes.

The 23-year-old Alabama native will compete for Weber’s heart along with dozens of other women on this season of “The Bachelor,” which airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.