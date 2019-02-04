10 of the biggest off-camera scandals in ‘Bachelor’ history

caption Not all “Bachelor” scandals have been caught on camera. source ABC

“The Bachelor” is in its 23rd season.

“The Bachelor” franchise has had its share of dramatic moments, both on- and off-screen.

While reality TV shows like to capture the drama on-camera, these scandals happened off the air.

“The Bachelor” has had tons of dramatic on-screen moments, from breakups that viewers didn’t see coming to villains who audiences loved to hate.

But other wild moments have happened behind the scenes.

INSIDER has taken a close look into the 10 biggest off-camera scandals in “Bachelor” Nation history.

“Bachelor in Paradise” shut down due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

caption Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson at the “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion show. source Paul Hebert/ABC

Fans and contestants were shocked when production was halted on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise” season four over allegations of sexual misconduct involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Cast and crew were sent home from Mexico while an investigation was held.

Though they were originally told the show was likely canceled, after a brief shutdown, Warner Bros. said they had found no evidence of misconduct and filming resumed shortly after.

Most of the inner workings of the shutdown were not shown on camera, but it was covered briefly once filming resumed, with host Chris Harrison asking the cast for their thoughts.

Though we didn’t see much on-air, both Olympios and Jackson have been vocal about their frustrations surrounding the allegations and Jackson said that the accusations even cost him his job.

Former “Bachelorette” star Andi Dorfman said in her book that ex-fiancé Josh Murray “behaved like an emotional abuser.”

caption Josh Murray and Andi Dorfman. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dorfman was the lead of the 10th season of “The Bachelorette” and ended the season engaged to Josh Murray. The engagement lasted nine months and she addressed the relationship in her book “It’s Not Okay” and detailed alleged emotional abuse.

“If I talked to another man, I was a whore. If I disagreed, I was argumentative. If I defied him, I was a ‘b—-,'” Dorfman wrote in her book, according to HuffPost.

Dorman claimed that Murray exhibited jealous behaviors and described Murray’s behavior as that of an “emotional abuser.”

“I had become a 27-year-old woman who walked on eggshells in her own home,” Dorfman wrote. “What they didn’t know is I was trapped with someone who, in my opinion, often behaved like an emotional abuser.”

Murray spoke out about the allegations in Dorfman’s book. During the taping of “Bachelor in Paradise” season three, Viall often brought up Dorfman’s book and Murray adamantly denied the allegations.

Later though, in an interview with him and then-fiancée Amanda Stanton, he told Us Weekly “Yes, there’s a trueness in there, but it’s twisted in such a way that makes it the worst lie possible because it’s believable. I’m not perfect by any means, but I think I’m pretty decent!”

Former “Bachelor” star Chris Soules pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

caption Chris Soules’ mugshot. source Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

In November 2018, Soules pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was originally arrested after police said he rear-ended a tractor in April 2017. 66-year-old Kenny Mosher, who was driving the tractor, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Soules is expected to be sentenced in February.

Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper’s relationship quickly broke down after “Bachelor in Paradise.”

caption Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball at the “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion show. source ABC

After spending most of “Paradise” together, Kimball proposed to Cooper on the finale and they walked away from the show engaged.

Leaked text messages from Jenna’s phone post-show allegedly revealed messages to another man about her and Kimball’s relationship.

“Me and Jordan aren’t together for real. I don’t even like him let alone love him. I’m better than him and once I’m able to I’ll break it off for good and make up some story to make him look bad if it’ll make you feel better. He means nothing to me and never has,” one of the texts supposedly read.

Kimball broke up with Jenna immediately after the leak, posting a statement on how heartbroken he was. Cooper said she had her phone investigated, posting screenshots from a forensic report that claimed the texts were faked.

Cast and crew claimed Rozlyn Papa hooked up with a crew member on the show.

caption Rozlyn Papa. source ABC

Papa appeared on Jake Pavelka’s season of “The Bachelor.” Pavelka didn’t get to know Papa very well, because she was removed from the show early on because of her off-camera relationship with a member of the crew, according to host Chris Harrison.

“She had a physical relationship with a producer on our show,” Harrison said. “You cannot do that. There is no gray area. Other girls on the show saw it. The producer confessed more than once and to more than one person. I cannot make that any clearer.”

On “After the Final Rose,” Harrison spoke to Papa about the scandal once again, and she claimed that there wasn’t a physical relationship. The other women from the season spoke up to say that they had seen Papa with the aforementioned crew member.

Leo Dottavio was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior.

caption Leo Dottavio. source ABC/Craig Sjodin

During 2018’s season of “The Bachelorette,” former “Bachelor” contestant from Arie Luendyke’s season Bekah Martinez shared Instagram screenshots of women accusing “Bachelorette” contestant Leo Dottavio of sexual misconduct. Dottavio denied the claims but had to take a leave of absence from his job.

Dottavio made a statement via his Instagram story, saying, “There have been some recent stories about me that have garnered attention and I want to address them. I want to start by saying no one has ever accused me of sexual harassment. No one has ever come to me in any way and told me I made them feel uncomfortable. However, I am not a perfect person nor have I ever claimed to be.”

“Bachelorette” contestant Lincoln Adim was convicted of indecent assault and battery.

caption Lincoln Adim. source ABC/Craig Sjodin

Adim appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Adim was convicted of indecent assault and battery on May 21, 2018 – just one week before the TV debut of the season. The incident occurred in May of 2016.

Lincoln Adim is required by law to register as a sex offender.

Show producers stated that they were unaware of these charges. “We employ a well-respected and highly experienced third party who has done thousands of background checks consistent with industry standards to do a nationwide background check in this case. The report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction – or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct.”

Amanda Stanton was arrested on one count of battery domestic violence. Her case was later dismissed.

caption Amanda Stanton. source Getty/ Frazer Harrison

In September 2018, Amanda Stanton was arrested in Las Vegas on one count of battery domestic violence after allegedly shoving her boyfriend in front of security at a hotel, according to authorities.

Stanton released her own statement a few days later stating, “Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department.”

Stanton pled not guilty to the misdemeanor at trial and her case was dismissed, according to Clark County District Attorney’s Office via People.

Arie Luyendyke Jr. DM’ed Lauren Burnham while he was still engaged to Becca Kufrin.

caption Luyendyke Jr.’s proposal to Burnham on “After the Final Rose.” source ABC

While viewers of the show watched Arie Luyendyke Jr. and Becca Kufrin’s painful breakup, how they went from happily in love to broken up all happened off-screen.

Luyendyke Jr. said he was rushed into proposing even though he didn’t feel ready and chose Kufrin. But on New Year’s Eve, Luyendyke Jr. said he DM’ed runner-up Lauren Burnham because production wouldn’t give him her number. According to Luyendyke Jr., when he heard her voice the next day, he knew that he had to break up with Kufrin.

While viewers saw the “unedited” (Luyendyke Jr. disputes this fact) footage of the breakup, Luyendyke Jr.’s decision-making process went on behind the scenes.

One of the contestants on Nick Viall’s season was someone he had met before.

caption Sandoz and Viall on the first night on the season. source ABC/Rick Rowell

Viall wasn’t given any warning when someone he had already hooked up with stepped out of the limo night one.

Elizabeth Sandoz was in former “Bachelor” contestant Jade Roper’s wedding party when she married Tanner Tolbert in 2016. Viall was invited to the wedding, which is where these two met. He apparently asked for her number, and they “spent the night together,” according to Sandoz.

From the beginning, Viall questioned her motives, wondering why she declined to give him her number but decided to come onto the show a couple months later.

Viall couldn’t see it working and sent Sandoz home early on in the season.

While viewers saw their breakup on camera, they had a little catching up to do considering all the drama that happened off-screen.

