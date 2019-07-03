Fans think they’ve figured out who Hannah slept with inside a windmill on ‘The Bachelorette’

caption Hannah dropped a bombshell during the teaser for an upcoming episode. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the end of this week’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” the teaser for the rest of the season revealed a few key details, including that the bachelorette herself apparently had sex in a windmill – twice.

This revelation sent fans into full detective mode, and some believe that they’ve figured out who it was that Hannah slept with in the windmill.

The July 1 episode saw Hannah and her suitors visit the Netherlands, a country known for its windmills, and the camera conveniently cut from a shot of Jed, a controversial frontrunner, to a windmill.

However, others believe that the encounter hasn’t happened yet and actually occurs during Fantasy Suites, overnight dates when the lead is typically implied to have slept with the final three contestants.

This season of “The Bachelorette” has had more than its fair share of scandals, from the very first night in which a contestant was sent home for having a girlfriend, to the explosive altercation between the two Lukes.

But, as this week’s teaser showed, the best is yet to come.

For weeks, ABC has been teasing a confrontation between Hannah and one of her suitors in which she defiantly states, “I have had sex, and honestly, Jesus still loves me.” As the episodes have trickled by, it was revealed that the person she’s telling off is none other than Luke P., a villain to the viewers but one of Hannah’s strongest connections on the show.

caption Luke P. and Hannah. source ABC/John Fleenor

Luke is religious, and is therefore abstaining from sex until marriage – but he also, apparently, wants to hold Hannah to the same standard. This does not go over well with our feminist queen Hannah, who appears to promptly send him home.

But the July 1 teaser revealed even more juicy details, including the declaration that Hannah and a mystery man got frisky in a windmill.

“And guess what,” she said during the episode, “we did it a second time.”

The reveal that Hannah had sex with at least one of her Fantasy Suite companions is pretty rare for a “Bachelor” show. Normally sex is just implied – unless it happens outside of Fantasy Suites, like between Nick Viall and Kaitlyn Bristowe or Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson.

But some fans believe that the “windmill sex” has already happened – and they think they know with whom.

Eagle-eyed viewers went back through the episode and noticed that Jed and Hannah’s date in Amsterdam was conveniently located near a windmill.

This theory was even endorsed by spoiler expert and Bachelor Nation expert Reality Steve.

However, others believe that it’s not 100% confirmed that it was Jed in the Netherlands. As some pointed out, windmills aren’t exclusive to the Netherlands. There are plenty in Greece, too, where Fantasy Suites will take place.

Keep your eyes peeled for any windmills in the upcoming weeks.