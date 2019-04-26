Bachelorette parties in Nashville are furious the NFL draft has ruined their weekend

caption A bachelorette party voiced frustrations to local media. source FOXC 17 Nashville

Bachelorette parties in Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend clashed with the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft has blocked off much of Nashville’s downtown to accommodate guests and players.

A number of honky tonks – which the city is famous for – were closed for private parties, and peddle bars were barred from parts of Nashville’s Broadway street.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Bachelorette parties in Nashville, Tennessee, say the NFL draft is ruining their weekend.

Nashville has become a hotspot for bachelorette parties in recent years, but it appears that many groups didn’t check what was happening in the city before booking plans for this weekend.

The NFL Draft has blocked off much of Nashville’s downtown to accommodate guests, and women in town for bachelorette parties have been forced to make new plans.

“I’ll tell you who’s going to pay for this. My husband,” one bridesmaid, identified only as Cyndi, told Fox 17 in Nashville. “No football next season. No Super Bowl. Because my friend only gets married once. (The) draft happens every year.”

The draft blocked the classic peddle taverns off of Nashville’s famous Broadway street, closed several roads, and filled the city’s streets with NFL fans and players.

Read more: A maid of honor says that she had to care for 90 goldfish that were purchased as wedding favors – here’s why experts warn against using animals as gifts

A number of honky tonks are closed and reserved to private parties, The Tennessean reported.

The Nashville Scene reported that kayak and canoe tours are barred from using the river in areas near Nashville’s downtown for the duration of the draft.

I’ll tell you who’s not happy about the NFL Draft in Nashville… People who planned their bachelorette parties with no idea this was happening! @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/dd3VnbRkIl — Kathleen Jacob FOX17 (@Kathleenjjacob) April 25, 2019

Only we would accidentally plan my bachelorette party on the same weekend/location as the NFL draft ???? — Abby Chicka (@abbychicka) April 25, 2019

All this to say, the only person I feel bad for regarding the bachelorette-during-the-NFL-draft situation here is the maid of honor. She’s probably getting screamed at. Or passive aggressively gossiped about. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 26, 2019

The bride Cyndi was with, identified only as Cara, told FOX 17 that her group wanted to “listen to country music, not hang out with football boys.”

Other women told local media that they learned about the draft just days before heading to Nashville, with one saying the news made her want to cry.

Still, the women plan to fight their way through crowds to have a good time.

“If we have to wait two hours to Uber, we’ll do it. It is what it is,” one party told Fox 17, while another said they’d “use [their] elbows” if needed.

The NFL declined to comment to INSIDER about the situation.