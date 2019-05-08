WHERE ARE THEY NOW: All the winning ‘Bachelorette’ couples

caption Becca chose Garrett as her winner. source ABC

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” has been on TV since 2003.

After 14 seasons, a majority of the winning couples are no longer together. But there are a select few pairs that have lasted.

It’s hard to believe, but “The Bachelorette” has been on the air since 2003.

But when “The Bachelorette” launched in 2003, no one knew it was going to last so long. After failing to get a big audience, the show went off the air in 2005 before it came back to TV in 2008, revamped and ready for drama.

Today, it’s now one of ABC’s best performers and responsible for producing (and populating) multiple spin-offs, including “Bachelor in Paradise.” But after 14 seasons and an upcoming one starring Hannah Brown, what has become of the many bachelorettes?

Shocker: The majority aren’t with the winner they fell in love with over the course of a short few months.

Trista Rehn (“The Bachelor” runner-up) chose firefighter Ryan Sutter as her final pick on season one of “The Bachelorette.”

caption Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter. source REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Rehn was the first “Bachelorette” ever.

Rehn and Sutter are still together and perhaps the most successful of any “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” couples in history.

caption Ryan Sutter and Trista Sutter in March 2019. source Noam Galai/Getty Images

The pair got married in an ABC special broadcast on December 6, 2003. They now have two children.

Makeup artist and former catalog model Meredith Phillips and equities researcher Ian McKee from season two didn’t last too long.

caption Meredith Phillips and Ian McKee. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

They broke up one year after the finale aired.

Phillips, an outspoken recovering alcoholic, has come out with her very own cookbook, “The Date Night Cookbook.”

caption Meredith Phillips wrote a cookbook. source MeredithPhillips.com

The book offers 25 three-course menus for couples.

McKee is the founder and CEO of Torch Works Inc.

caption Ian McKee is passionate about eco-friendly initiatives. source John Ferguson/Getty Images

Per his LinkedIn profile, the company “aims to bring passion, purpose and personal growth to more than half the world population, by helping people connect around extra-curricular activities more efficiently.”

Chicago-native Jen Schefft and art gallery director Jerry Ferris (technically) broke up on season three’s “After the Final Rose” special.

caption Jerry Ferris and Jen Schefft. source Donna Svennevik/ABC

Schefft turned down Ferris’ proposal on the finale, saying that she wanted them to get to know each other better and keep dating.

She revealed on “After the Final Rose” that she just wasn’t feeling it.

Schefft married a trader named Joe Waterman in 2009. Together they have two daughters.

caption Schefft starred in a Suave Beauty commercial in 2014. source Suave Beauty/Twitter

According to her Twitter profile, she’s a Cleveland-based PR specialist.

Ferris is now in commercial real estate and is raising his son with his wife Natasha Goss, whom he married in 2011.

caption Jerry Ferris has a wife and son. source Katy Winn/Getty Images

You might have also seen him on TV shows like “CSI: New York” and “Switched at Birth.”

Realtor DeAnna Pappas and snowboarder Jesse Csincsak from season four broke up four months after the finale aired.

caption Jesse Csincsak and DeAnna Pappas. source Jeff Gross/Getty Images

According to Csincsak, Pappas told him: “I love you, but I’m not in love with you.”

Pappas has since married Stephen Stagliano, the twin brother of another “Bachelorette” cast member, Michael Stagliano.

caption DeAnna Pappas with her husband, Stephen Stagliano. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

They have two children.

Csincsak also married someone from the “Bachelor” alumni family, Ann Lueders, after they met on a reunion show.

caption Jesse Csincsak posing with two of his kids. source Jesse Csincsak/Instagram

They now have three children together.

Interior designer Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski from season five broke up one year after the finale aired.

caption Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

“I love him and I’m really sad, but I have to look out for me,” Harris told Us Weekly.

Harris is now a lifestyle blogger.

caption Jillian Harris has her own website. source Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Harris and fiancé Justin Pasutto have a son named Leo and welcomed a daughter named Annie in 2018.

Swiderski is now a tech entrepreneur and Enterprise Client Advisor at IBM.

caption Ed Swiderski with Natalie Bomke. source Ed Swiderski/Instagram

He married Chicago TV anchor Natalie Bomke in 2015.

Advertising manager Ali Fedotowsky and insurance agent Roberto Martinez broke up a little over a year after the season six finale aired.

caption Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“We definitely had been having problems,” Fedotowsky told People at the time. “But I had always believed that we could work it out.”

Fedotowsky is now married to radio and TV host Kevin Manno.

caption Ali Fedotowsky is a lifestyle blogger. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Paw Works, Inc.

The couple welcomed their first daughter together, Molly, in 2015. Fedotowsky gave birth to their second child, son Riley, in May 2018.

Not much is known about Martinez, except that he reportedly dated a Playboy model and works for Farmers Insurance in San Diego.

caption Roberto Martinez has stayed out of the spotlight. source YouTube

Speaking to People in 2017, Fedotowsky said that she thinks Martinez would be a good pick for “The Bachelor.”

“I would love to see him be the Bachelor,” she said. “I would totally be down for that. I think he needs to meet somebody. I think he would be a great choice. And it would be awesome to switch it up and have a non-white Bachelor.”

Dance instructor Ashley Hebert and construction manager J.P. Rosenbaum from season seven are married.

caption Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum. source D Dipasupil/Getty Images

They got engaged on the finale in 2011 and were married in a televised ceremony on ABC in 2012.

The couple has two children together — one boy and one girl.

caption Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After daughter Essex “Essie” Reece was born, Herbert told People that she felt “this sense of completeness.” They renewed their vows in Aruba in August 2018.

“Bachelor” winner and single mother Emily Maynard and entrepreneur Jef Holm from season eight broke up in October 2012 after a nasty cheating scandal.

caption Emily Maynard and Jef Holm. source Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Future “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr. was the runner-up during that season.

Maynard is now married to automotive management consultant Tyler Johnson.

caption Emily with her husband Tyler Johnson. source Emily Maynard/Instagram

The couple is raising four children together, including Maynard’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Aside from being tied to other “Bachelor” alumni, Holm is a co-founder of the charity People Water.

caption Jef Holm with other “Bachelorette” contestants, Robby Hayes and Luke Pell. source Jef Holm/Instagram

In February 2018, Us Weekly reported that Holm was dating public relations executive Hayley Enzor.

Bridal stylist Desiree Hartsock and banker Chris Siegfried, who appeared on season nine, are married.

caption Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried. source MATT PETIT/ABC

After getting engaged on the finale in 2013, the two were married in 2015.

Hartsock and Siegfried are now parents.

caption Desiree Hartsock is a bridal gown designer. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

They welcomed son Asher Wrigley in October 2016 and welcomed another son named Zander in January 2019.

Assistant District Attorney Andi Dorfman and former pro baseball player Josh Murray broke up in 2015, five months after the season 10 finale.

caption Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“I don’t generally think of myself as a weak person, but it rocked me,” Dorfman told ABC News’ “Nightline.” “It was heartbreak.”

Dorfman is now the author of a tell-all book about her time on the reality show.

caption Andi Dorfman has another book called “Single State of Mind.” source Craig Barritt/Getty Images

During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in January 2018, Dorfman revealed that she froze her eggs.

“I knew I still wanted kids, and so I kind of had to push aside my ego and push aside this feeling of embarrassment and failure and not being at a point in my life where I thought I would be, and just kind of make a smart decision,” she said.

Murray wooed former “Bachelor” contestant Amanda Stanton on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

caption Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton appeared on season three of “BIP.” source ABC

The pair later had an intense breakup after getting engaged on the show.

Dance teacher Kaitlyn Bristowe and trainer Shawn Booth broke up in 2018 after three years together.

caption Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

They got engaged in the May 2015-filmed finale.

Bristowe is currently dating Jason Tartick, who competed on season 14 of “The Bachelorette.”

caption Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. source Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Bristowe told Cosmopolitan that she watched Tartick on Becca Kufrin’s season and “was really actually rooting for him” to star on “The Bachelor.”

“I remember thinking, ‘Whoever gets to be with that guy is really lucky,'” she said. “I wasn’t even thinking that would be me.”

Bristowe also hosts a podcast called “Off the Vine” and will be launching her own wine collection.

Booth focuses on fitness these days.

caption Shawn Booth is still a trainer. source Walter McBride/Getty Images

During an appearance on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast in January 2019, Booth said that he was struggling to deal with the aftermath of the breakup.

“It just feels like everything is completely gone, like that,” Booth said. “Like Kaitlyn and Shawn, gone. We were this team and we got through a lot of stuff together but then just in an instant it’s all gone.”

Real estate developer JoJo Fletcher and former pro football player Jordan Rodgers from season 12 are still together.

caption JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. source ABC/Rick Rowell

They got engaged on the 2016 “Bachelorette” finale.

The pair moved to Dallas, Texas and are planning their wedding.

caption JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers don’t have a date set. source Cooper Neill/Getty Images

You can follow Fletcher here and Rodgers here.

Dallas attorney Rachel Lindsay said yes to a proposal from chiropractor Bryan Abasolo, a 37-year-old from Miami, on season 13.

caption Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were all smiles together. source ABC

Lindsay made history as the show’s first black “Bachelorette.”

After reuniting with Chris Harrison after the finale, they revealed they were still very much together.

caption Bryan Abasolo proposed to Rachel Lindsay. source ABC

In fact, they moved in together and hope to get married in the near future.

On season 14, Becca Kufrin chose Garrett Yrigoyen after Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke her heart on his season of “The Bachelor.”

caption Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are happy. source ABC

Luyendyk Jr. had picked her initially, but then dumped her for his runner-up.

They revealed that they are still happily engaged during the “After the Final Rose” ceremony but do not have a wedding date set.

caption Becca and Garrett came out together. source ABC

Yrigoyen apologized again for liking controversial memes on his social media. In 2019, the couple moved in together.