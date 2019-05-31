Huawei just got reinstated in Google’s Android Q Beta program, SD Association and other tech groups

A Huawei logo is seen outside the fence at its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Reuters

After being abandoned by numerous software companies and vendors in the wake of the US trade ban, Chinese technology company Huawei has now been reinstated in a few major tech associations.

According to an announcement by Huawei on Friday (May 31), the company had restored relations with the following:

SD Association

Wi-Fi Alliance

Bluetooth

Android Q Beta

In the case for Google’s Android Q Beta – a program that enables developers to test and optimise apps for newer versions of Android – only Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro smartphone was added to the platform’s list of eligible devices.

Huawei said in its media update that discussions regarding Android Q Beta are still ongoing.

Google had previously booted out the tech manufacturer and removed all references to the Huawei brand and its devices on Android as well as the Android Enterprise and Android Q Beta programme webpages on May 24, Android Police reported.

Huawei’s earlier removal from the SD Association prevented it from providing official SD and microSD support in its future devices. The company’s relations with the Wi-Fi Alliance had also undergone some strain after the latter “temporarily restricted” its membership, according to a report by AppleInsider.

The situation is “still developing” but the company will continue to provide updates, Huawei said.

