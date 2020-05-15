There’s been a global rise in back pain as more people work from home and spend hours on their couches

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There’s been a global uptick in back pain since coronavirus stay-at-home orders were brought in, according to a survey of 25,000 people across the world from digital therapeutics company Kaia Health.

People reported more back pain due to watching more TV, playing more online games, and working from their couches or beds while isolating at home.

People who hadn’t left their homes in the past 7 days were more likely to report back pain than people who had left their homes at least once.

Since lockdowns have been implemented across the world, there has been an uptick in the number of people experiencing back pain, according to a new report from digital therapeutics company Kaia Health.

Kaia Health surveyed its newsletter subscribers about how isolation measures due to the virus outbreak have affected their mental and physical health, and got answers back from 25,000 people in six Western countries with stay-at-home measures: France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the UK, and the US. The respondents were between the ages of 25 and 55 and were part of a representative sample of the population.

They found that people in extended isolation for more than seven days tended to report increased back pain.

53% of people in high-isolation situations, which was defined as never leaving your home for at least seven days, said their back pain increased from watching TV or streaming videos for long periods of time, as did 38% of people in low isolation, which meant they left home at least once in the past seven days.

28% of low-isolation respondents and 37% of high-isolation respondents said their pack pain increased because they’ve been working from their beds and couches more often than before the pandemic.

Certain exercises could help you relieve isolation-induced back pain

Though many don’t have the option to work at a desk right now due to a lack of space at home, there are stretches and exercises that can help relieve back pain.

The yoga pose sphinx pose, for example, requires a gentle back bend that can temporarily relieve back pain, Insider previously reported.

You can also lie on your back and curl into a ball, or sit in a chair and bend forward, to get rid of back pain from sitting all day.