The best back-to-school and end-of-season sales you can shop online

As summer comes to an end, retailers across the internet are having end-of-season and back-to-school sales with major discounts.

We rounded up more than 35 of the best sales to shop for clothing, shoes, tech, dorm room essentials, and more.

To potentially save more while shopping online, visit Business Insider Coupons for promo codes and discounts.

As the summer comes to an end, plenty of retailers are taking the opportunity to hold back-to-school and end-of-season sales.

To save you the trouble of having to scour the internet, we rounded up more than 35 of the best sales going on right now. From clothes, tech, and school supplies to mattresses and dorm room essentials, you’ll find everything you need for back-t0-school season.

And, even if you’re not a student, you’ll likely find great deals on clothes, tech, and home goods.

Check out some of the best end-of-season and back-t0-school sales, below:

Clothing, shoes, and accessories

Allen Edmonds: Save 30% on dress shoes

Backcountry: Up to 50% off sitewide

Club Monaco: Get up to 65% off summer styles

Cole Haan: Save an extra 40% on all sale styles with code “EXTRA40”

EyeBuyDirect: Get 30% off all lenses with the code “SHARP”

Frank And Oak: Save up to 65% on select styles

GlassesUSA.com: Buy one pair of glasses, get one free

J. Crew: 30% off select full-price styles, and an extra 15% off when you spend $150+ with the code “NEWNOW” at checkout

L.L. Bean: Save up to 70% on summer clearance items

Levi’s: Save up to 30% on select styles

Macy’s: Save an extra 25% on top brands with the code “PREVIEW”

REI: Save up to 50% on past-season clothing and gear

Target: Get school uniforms starting at $4

Tommy John: Students and teachers save 20% on all orders

Twillory: Save up to 50% on dress shirts

Computers, electronics, and other school supplies

Amazon: Save on Amazon device starting at $19.99

Best Buy: Save up to $300 on select computers

Dell: Save an extra 12% sitewide

JBL: Up to 60% off

Microsoft: Save up to $330 on Surface Pro 6 and up to $500 on the Surface Book 2

Office Depot: Save 20% on regular priced cleaning, breakroom, office, and school supplies

Staples: Get $10 off every $50 you spend, 50% off desk chairs

Target: Save up to $80 on Apple Watches and iPads

Mattresses, bedding, and dorm room essentials

Avocado Green Mattress: $175 off every mattress with the code “LABORDAY175” at checkout now through September 9

Bear Mattress: Save 15% sitewide and get two free cloud pillows with code “SUMMER15”

Best Buy: Save 20% on regular-priced small appliances with the code “SAVEONSMALLNOW” at checkout

Boll & Branch: Save up to 50% on seasonal favorites

Brooklyn Bedding: Save 20% on mattresses with the code “SUMMER20”

Casper: Get up to $100 off select mattresses with the code “INSIDER”

The Container Store: Save up to 25% on custom closets

Dormify: Save big on dorm room essentials

Helix Sleep: $100 off a mattress with code “LD100” at checkout; $150 off a purchase of $1,250 or more with the code “LD150” at checkout; $200 off a purchase of $1,750 or more with the code “LD200” at checkout.

Nectar Sleep: Get $100 off and two memory foam pillows with a mattress purchase

Purple: Get free sheets and 2 pillows with any mattress purchase

Target: Up to 25% off home goods

Tuft & Needle: Get $100 off any Mint Mattress until September 9