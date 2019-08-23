7 back-to-school supplies you should be ordering in bulk — and where to get the best prices on them

source Staples

Back-to-school season is upon us. If you’re the parent of a school-age child, or are still in school yourself, chances are you’re in the thick of back-to-school shopping.

Buying certain products in bulk is a great way to save money and make sure you don’t have to do multiple school supply shopping trips.

From pencils to folders, we rounded up 7 products you should buy in bulk this back-to-school season and where to get the best prices.

Growing up, I always looked forward to going back to school. Not just for the classes, but for the shopping trip that would come before the first day. A fresh set of colorful gel pens, stickers to personalize my folders and notebooks, erasers galore – back-to-school shopping always made me more excited for the school year ahead.

Now it’s back-to-school season for students (and their parents) which means there are lots of school supplies to be picked up. Luckily, there are plenty of retailers running back-to-school sales and making it even easier, and more affordable, to do your school-year shopping.

Another way to save money and shop more efficiently is by buying some supplies in bulk. Chances are if you don’t use them all this year, you’ll use them the next. When I was in school, my mom always kept extra school supplies in the closet, so if my siblings or I ever came to need them, we wouldn’t have to make a trip to the store – we could just take from the stockpile we already had. This came in handy often, particularly when it came to finishing up last-minute projects that required a lot of supplies.

Saving time, money, and trips to the store are all benefits of buying in bulk, and luckily, there are lots of places to do it. We perused Staples, Amazon, Boxed, and Walmart to see which had the best prices on bulk school supplies.

When choosing where to do your back-to-school bulk shopping, there are a few factors to consider. For example, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, buying off Amazon may be a no-brainer for sheer convenience. Walmart is offering competitive shipping options, too, with free next-day delivery on orders of $35 or more. Boxed offers wholesale prices without the need for a membership, and Staples has back-to-school promotions and other benefits that may bring the cost of your overall order down. That being said, from our selection, Amazon and Boxed offered most of the best prices.

Keep reading for seven school supplies you should buy in bulk, and where to get the best prices:

Ticonderoga #2 Pencils

source Ticonderoga/ Facebook

The iconic yellow Ticonderoga #2 has pretty much become the pencil of choice among students and teachers alike. While it may seem like technology is rendering old-school writing utensils obsolete, students still need pencils to scribble down notes, take quizzes, and complete homework assignments. Because pencils can easily chip, break, or get lost, it’s worth getting a bunch so you don’t ever have to worry about being pencil-less for your next math quiz.

Right now, the best deal for stocking up on pencils is at Amazon or Walmart.

Buy Ticonderoga #2 Pencils in bulk here:

BIC Round Stic Pens

source Amazon

BIC’s ballpoint pens set the standard with a comfortable grip and ink that writes smoothly. The only negative is that these can run out of ink quickly – especially if you like to doodle in the margins – so it’s worth it to buy them in bulk. That way, you won’t feel bad if you lose them or share them with your classmates, either.

Right now, the best deal for stocking up on pens is at Amazon or Staples.

Buy BIC Round Stic Pens in bulk here:

Post-it Notes

source Amazon

Post-it notes come in handy for everything from sticking notes in your textbooks to studying for exams, and since they’re (pretty much) single-use, you’ll need a bunch. There are plenty of Post-it bulk options, but a 24-pack should be more than enough. If you use them more often, you can get an even bigger pack.

Right now, the best deal for stocking up on Post-it Notes is at Amazon.

Buy Post-it Notes in bulk here:

Mead 2-Pocket Folders

source Boxed

Head back to school with the proper supplies to stay organized all year long. Folders are an easy way to give all of your documents a home. With two pockets, these folders can become designated spaces for multiple subjects, and if you don’t overstuff them, they should last for a while.

Right now, the best deal for stocking up on Mead folders is at Boxed.

Buy Mead 2-Pocket Folders in bulk here:

Sharpie Permanent Markers

source Amazon

Sharpie markers were always one of my favorite things to check off of my school supplies list. With an assortment of bright colors, you can use them for everything from labeling your belongings to taking notes and decorating your notebooks. The versatility is endless, so why not get as many colors as you can?

Right now, the best deal for stocking up on Sharpie Permanent Markers is at Amazon.

Buy Sharpie Permanent Markers in bulk here:

Mead Composition Notebooks

source Boxed

A composition notebook is a classic choice. Wide-ruled pages offer plenty of space to take notes, create lab reports, and learn how to write in cursive. If you don’t end up needing all three for school, keep one for next year – chances are you’ll need it eventually. Composition notebooks work just as well as DIY planners to organize your school schedule and journals for doodling drawings and writing down random thoughts.

Right now, the best deal for stocking up on Mead Composition Notebooks is at Boxed.

Buy Mead Composition Notebooks in bulk here:

Tops Three-Ring Binders

source Boxed

I always liked the colorful three-ring binders, but when it comes down to it, these simple white ones are just as practical. The inside can hold about 125 sheets of paper and both the front and back have a clear overlay for customization. These come in handy for big school projects like poetry portfolios or scrap-booking assignments, but otherwise they’re great as regular subject binders, too.

Right now, the best deal for stocking up on Tops Three-Ring Binders is at Boxed.

Buy Mead Composition Notebooks in bulk here: