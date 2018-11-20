A ‘Back to the Future’ reboot would likely be a huge hit, as there is high demand for a new movie nearly 3 decades later

caption “Back to the Future” (1985) source Universal Pictures

According to a new Morning Consult and Hollywood Reporter survey, “Back to the Future” is the film franchise that Americans would most likely watch another installment of, followed by “Toy Story.”

“Back to the Future” was also the franchise that most people surveyed said they had seen every film of. By contrast, only 36% said they had seen every “Star Wars” movie.

Other top franchises included “Indiana Jones,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Shrek.”

Audiences want to go “Back to the Future.”

According to a new Morning Consult and Hollywood Reporter survey, that’s the film franchise that Americans most want to see a new movie from. The survey polled 2,201 adults in the US, and 71% of them said that they want to see Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly on the big screen again.

The next top franchise was “Toy Story,” which 69% of people said they’d likely watch another film from the series. The good news for “Toy Story” fans is that the fourth film is coming to theaters next year, and Pixar released the first teaser trailer for it last week.

A new installment in the “Back to the Future” series from Universal is less likely. Robert Zemeckis, the director of the original 1980s trilogy, said in 2016, “There will never, ever be, in the most absolutely way, a ‘Back to the Future 4.’ There will be no more Back to the Future.”

But in an age when everything from “Jumanji” to “Mary Poppins” has been rebooted, anything can happen. “Back to the Future” was also the franchise that the most people said they had seen every installment of, at 54%.

Other franchises that Americans want to see more of are “Indiana Jones” (68%), which already includes four movies; “Jurassic Park” (67%), which includes five movies; and “Shrek” (65%), which includes four movies. This suggests that audiences haven’t gotten sick of long-lasting franchises, but it also indicates that people are more eager to see the next installments of franchises they haven’t seen in theaters in a while.

It’s been 28 years since “Back to the Future Part III” and eight years since “Shrek Forever After.” It will be nine years between “Toy Story 3” and “Toy Story 4,” and will be 13 years between 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and when the next movie is released.

“Indiana Jones 5” was pushed back to 2021, which is also when the next “Jurassic World” movie is expected to hit theaters.

Nostalgia plays a large role in what audiences are willing to see. Last month’s “Halloween” movie capitalized on that, acting as a direct sequel to the 1978 original, with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode.

Only 40% would want to see another “Twilight” movie, according to the survey.

And surprisingly, only 36% of those surveyed said they had seen all 10 “Star Wars” movies.