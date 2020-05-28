caption Backcountry Containers’ Red Container. source Backcountry Containers

Backcountry Containers is a Texas-based company that converts shipping containers into tiny home on wheels.

DIY Network’s “Containables” television show chronicles the company’s work with founder Jon Meier and his wife, Kristen.

The company received its television debut when its 40-foot red shipping container home was featured on HGTV’s “Tiny House, Big Living.”

The red home has a kitchen with a hidden wine fridge, walk-in closet with a washer and dryer, living room, bedroom, and bathroom.

Backcountry Containers specializes in turning shipping containers into tiny homes on wheels.

The Texas-based company got its start in 2016 when founder Jon Meier found interest in the tiny home lifestyle, prompting him to quit his job as an aeronautical engineer and start the company with the help of his wife, Kristen, according to Backcountry’s website. Its first official build was a blue 20-foot container home with a front porch and rooftop patio.

The work on this blue home landed Backcountry Containers a segment on HGTV’s “Tiny House, Big Living” television show that featured the company’s then-latest red 40-foot shipping container home build for Kristen’s sister. The tiny home cost $50,000, Chron reported.

After the episode was filmed, more family members joined in Backcountry Containers’ building and designing process, thus turning the company into a family business.

The company now focuses on custom homes built on 20-foot or 40-foot shipping containers, although the space can be expanded by stacking or combining multiple containers. The metal homes are all insulated with closed cell foam, a common insulation choice, which accompanies the air conditioning and heating units.

In total, the company’s builds typically cost between $40,000 to $100,000 and take between six to 10 weeks to create, depending on the size and number of shipping containers used.

The company created the 290-square foot tiny home with a “rustic farmhouse” theme, which is reflected in the fake shutters placed around the windows to give a “nice softer touch” to the shipping container.

The 40-foot home has a kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in closet. While the kitchen is sectioned off by the island, the living room and bedroom are essentially connected.

The living room includes a full-size couch that faces the television, while the bedroom has a queen bed.

Just past the bed is the walk-in closet, which also has a washer and dryer.

The kitchen — which comes with a hidden wine fridge — is considered big for a shipping container home, according to its maker.

The kitchen countertop is lined with wood reused from bowling alleys, and in continuation with the tiny home’s theme, the kitchen comes with a ceramic farmhouse sink.

The bathroom has a full-length mirror, sink, and three-foot by three-foot shower space.

There is additional storage space hidden in the flooring.

For outdoor lounging, the home has a rooftop deck with protective rails that spans the entire length of the home. The rooftop can be accessed with the stairs on the front deck.