20 of the best deals from Backcountry’s “Happy New Gear Sale” — from a $15 insulated bottle to a $245 tent

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
The new year is almost here, and if your resolution is to be more active, you’ll need the right equipment. Fortunately, you can save up to 35% on outdoor apparel and accessories at Backcountry’s “Happy New Gear Sale.”
The sale runs through Janurary 1, and includes hundreds of deals on everything from a warm jacket that will keep you from getting a cold while you’re hiking, to a three-person tent to pack on your next camping trip.
To save you time, we looked through the sale and rounded up 20 of the best deals we could find and organized them below. Consider this cheat sheet a great jumping off point before exploring the parts of the sale that interest you the most.
Shop Backcountry’s “Happy New Gear Sale” here.
Marmot Minimalist Jacket (men’s)
$132.27 (originally $188.95) [You save $66.68]
Columbia Bugaboo II Pant
$69.76 (originally $98.99) [You save $29.23]
Stoic Maroon Bells Flannel Shirt
$19.97 (originally $39.95) [You save $19.98]
Hurley Surf Check Flamingo Hooded Pullover
$39.01 (originally $54.95) [You save $15.94]
Outdoor Research Transcendent Down Vest (mens)
$111.71 (originally $148.95) [You save $37.24]
Scarpa Neutron Trail Running Shoe (men’s)
$70.92 (originally $129.95) [You save $59.03]
POC Octal Aero Helmet
$87.48 (originally $249.95) [You save $162.47]
Norrona Falketind Gore-Tex Jacket (women’s)
$281.40 (originally $469) [You save $187.60]
Marmot Montreaux Down Coat
$177.86 (originally $299.95) [You save $122.09]
Outdoor Research Stormbound Jacket (women’s)
$157.48 (originally $449.95) [You save $292.47]
Columbia Bugaboo II Pant (women’s)
$74.79 (originally $98.99) [You save $24.20]
Barbour Heather Cape
$126.75 (originally $169) [You save $33.25]
Nike Epic React Flyknit Running Shoe (women’s)
$112.46 (originally $149.95) [You save $37.90]
Pret Helmets Lyric Helmet (women’s)
From $49.97 (originally $149.95) [You save $99.98]
Volkl Transfer 89 Ski
$324.32 (originally $498.95) [You save $174.63]
Outdoor Research Graphic Dry Sack
$14.96 (originally $20.45) [You save $5.49]
Big Agnes Van Camp SL3 Tent
$244.96 (originally $349.95) [You save $104.99]
The North Face Base Camp 31L Duffel
$74.96 (originally $99.95) [You save $24.99]
Stanley Adventure Stacking Vacuum Pint
$13.50 (originally $17.95) [You save $4.45]
Mountainsmith Dog Pack
