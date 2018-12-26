20 of the best deals from Backcountry’s “Happy New Gear Sale” — from a $15 insulated bottle to a $245 tent

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Backcountry

The new year is almost here, and if your resolution is to be more active, you’ll need the right equipment. Fortunately, you can save up to 35% on outdoor apparel and accessories at Backcountry’s “Happy New Gear Sale.”

The sale runs through Janurary 1, and includes hundreds of deals on everything from a warm jacket that will keep you from getting a cold while you’re hiking, to a three-person tent to pack on your next camping trip.

To save you time, we looked through the sale and rounded up 20 of the best deals we could find and organized them below. Consider this cheat sheet a great jumping off point before exploring the parts of the sale that interest you the most.

Marmot Minimalist Jacket (men’s)

source Backcountry

Columbia Bugaboo II Pant

source Backcountry

Stoic Maroon Bells Flannel Shirt

source Backcountry

Hurley Surf Check Flamingo Hooded Pullover

source Backcountry

Outdoor Research Transcendent Down Vest (mens)

source Backcountry

Scarpa Neutron Trail Running Shoe (men’s)

source Backcountry

POC Octal Aero Helmet

source Backcountry

Norrona Falketind Gore-Tex Jacket (women’s)

source Backcountry

Marmot Montreaux Down Coat

source Backcountry

Outdoor Research Stormbound Jacket (women’s)

source Backcounty

Columbia Bugaboo II Pant (women’s)

source Backcountry

Barbour Heather Cape

source Backcountry

Nike Epic React Flyknit Running Shoe (women’s)

source Backcountry

Pret Helmets Lyric Helmet (women’s)

source Backcountry

Volkl Transfer 89 Ski

source Backcountry

Outdoor Research Graphic Dry Sack

source Backcountry

Big Agnes Van Camp SL3 Tent

source Backcountry

The North Face Base Camp 31L Duffel

source Backcountry

Stanley Adventure Stacking Vacuum Pint

source Backcountry

Mountainsmith Dog Pack