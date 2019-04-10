21 of the best deals from Backcountry’s big spring sale — including finds from Patagonia, Mammut, and MSR

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Now until April 12, you can save up to 60% off on top brands at Backcountry.

The sale includes styles and gear from Patagonia, Backcountry, Mammut, and MSR.

Find deals for the entire family on everything from hiking boots, to pullover jackets, to waterproof duffel bags.

We listed some of the best deals below, to help you shop the greatest items in the sale.

It’s about time to start taking advantage of the warmer weather, which means more opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, exploring, biking, or just generally communing with nature. To help prepare you for your next adventure (or a weekend walk in the park), Backcountry is holding its Big Brands Sale. Now until April 12, you can save up to 60% on some of Backcountry’s top-selling brands including Patagonia, Backcountry, Mammut, and MSR. The sale includes items for every member of the family at some of the lowest prices you’ll see all season. Whether you’re looking for a hiking backpack, a pair of shoes to scale the side of a mountain, or simply a light jacket to wear during your morning commute, visit Backcountry to check out some excellent deals. To give you some inspiration, or at least a place to start, we rounded up some of the best sale items from the site below.

Read on for our picks from the sale, or head straight to your favorite brand’s deals:

Shop Patagonia deals here.

Shop Backcountry deals here.

Shop Mammut deals here.

Shop MSR deals here.

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap T Fleece Pullover

Mammut T Aenergy High GTX Boot

Patagonia Black Hole 60L Duffel

Patagonia Re Tool Snap T Fleece Pullover

Patagonia Bivy Down Reversible Vest

MSR Lightning Ascent Snowshoe

Mammut Hueco Low LTH Shoe

Patagonia Nine Trails 28L Backpack

Backcountry Strawberry Fleece Jacket

Mammut Keiko HS Hooded Shell Jacket

Mammut Sloper Low Canvas Shoe

Mammut Broad Peak Light IN Jacket

Patagonia Performance Better Sweater Vest

Patagonia Atom 8L Sling Bag

Patagonia Synchilla Snap T Fleece Pullover

Mammut Ophir 3 Slide Harness

Patagonia Prow Bomber Down Jacket

Mammut Lithium Zip 24L Backpack

Patagonia Down Sweater Full Zip Hooded Jacket

Backcountry Mid Ivory Sherpa Fleece Jacket

Mammut Trovat Advanced High GTX Boot