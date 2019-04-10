21 of the best deals from Backcountry’s big spring sale — including finds from Patagonia, Mammut, and MSR

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- Now until April 12, you can save up to 60% off on top brands at Backcountry.
- The sale includes styles and gear from Patagonia, Backcountry, Mammut, and MSR.
- Find deals for the entire family on everything from hiking boots, to pullover jackets, to waterproof duffel bags.
- We listed some of the best deals below, to help you shop the greatest items in the sale.
It’s about time to start taking advantage of the warmer weather, which means more opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, exploring, biking, or just generally communing with nature. To help prepare you for your next adventure (or a weekend walk in the park), Backcountry is holding its Big Brands Sale. Now until April 12, you can save up to 60% on some of Backcountry’s top-selling brands including Patagonia, Backcountry, Mammut, and MSR. The sale includes items for every member of the family at some of the lowest prices you’ll see all season. Whether you’re looking for a hiking backpack, a pair of shoes to scale the side of a mountain, or simply a light jacket to wear during your morning commute, visit Backcountry to check out some excellent deals. To give you some inspiration, or at least a place to start, we rounded up some of the best sale items from the site below.
Read on for our picks from the sale, or head straight to your favorite brand’s deals:
Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, from $83.30 (Originally $119 [Save up to $35.70)
Mammut T Aenergy High GTX Boot
Mammut T Aenergy High GTX Boot, $159.16 (Originally $198.95) [You save $39.79]
Patagonia Black Hole 60L Duffel
Patagonia Black Hole 60L Duffel, from $90.30 (Originally $129) [Save up to $38.70]
Patagonia Re Tool Snap T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Re-Tool Snap-T Fleece Pullover, from$54.98 (Originally $119) [Save up to $64.02]
Patagonia Bivy Down Reversible Vest
Patagonia Bivy Down Reversible Vest, from $94.50 (Originally $189) [Save up to $94.50]
MSR Lightning Ascent Snowshoe
MSR Lightning Ascent Snowshoe, $239.95 (Originally $299.95) [You save $60]
Mammut Hueco Low LTH Shoe
Mammut Hueco Low LTH Shoe, $104.21 (Originally $138.95) [You save $34.74]
Patagonia Nine Trails 28L Backpack
Patagonia Nine Trails 28L Backpack, from $87.45 (Originally $159) [Save up to $71.55]
Backcountry Strawberry Fleece Jacket
Backcountry Strawberry Fleece Jacket, $97.46 (Originally $129.95) [You save $32.49]
Mammut Keiko HS Hooded Shell Jacket
Mammut Keiko HS Hooded Shell Jacket, $109.42 (Originally $198.95) [You save $89.53]
Mammut Sloper Low Canvas Shoe
Mammut Sloper Low Canvas Shoe, $59.21 (Originally $78.95) [You save $19.74]
Mammut Broad Peak Light IN Jacket
Mammut Broad Peak Light IN Jacket, $153.42 (Originally $278.95) [You save $125.53]
Patagonia Performance Better Sweater Vest
Patagonia Performance Better Sweater Vest, from $70.95 (Originally $129) [Save up to $58.05]
Patagonia Atom 8L Sling Bag
Patagonia Atom 8L Sling Bag, from $35.40 (Originally $59) [Save up to $23.60]
Patagonia Synchilla Snap T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, from $69.50 (Originally $139) [Save up to $69.50]
Mammut Ophir 3 Slide Harness
Mammut Ophir 3 Slide Harness, $48.68 (Originally $64.90) [You save $16.22]
Patagonia Prow Bomber Down Jacket
Patagonia Prow Bomber Down Jacket, from $99.98 (Originally $199) [Save up to $99.02]
Mammut Lithium Zip 24L Backpack
Mammut Lithium Zip 24L Backpack, $97.43 (Originally $129.90) [You save $32.47]
Patagonia Down Sweater Full Zip Hooded Jacket
Patagonia Down Sweater Full-Zip Hooded Jacket, from $195.30 (Originally $279) [Save up to $83.70]
Backcountry Mid Ivory Sherpa Fleece Jacket
Backcountry Mid-Ivory Sherpa Fleece Jacket, $83.98 (Originally $139.95) [You save $55.97]
Mammut Trovat Advanced High GTX Boot
