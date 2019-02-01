Backcountry’s semi-annual sale is happening right now — and it has deals on Patagonia, The North Face, and more

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Twice a year, Backcountry has a huge, nearly site-wide sale with deep discounts on products from many of the best outdoor and sportswear brands. One of those sales is going on right now.
Today through February 28, you can save up to 50% on select outdoor gear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids.
Whether you’re shopping for warm fleeces and jackets for this year’s brutally cold temperatures or gear for an upcoming ski or camping trip, you’ll find it here. Although the sale is running for the rest of the month, you’ll want to shop sooner rather than later to pick from the biggest selection of products.
We rounded up 12 of our favorite deals to help you shop quickly, but since the sale is so massive, these product categories can help you find everything else you’re looking for.
Shop the Backcountry semi-annual sale now.
Men’s Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
$161.85-$174.30, available in three colors, (Originally $249) [You save 30-35%]
Men’s Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
$77.35-$95.20, available in six colors, (Originally $119) [You save 20-35%]
Men’s Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Jacket
$188.96, available in four colors, (Originally $269.95) [You save 30%]
Women’s Backcountry Strawberry Fleece Jacket
$103.96, available in three colors, (Originally $129.95) [You save 20%]
Women’s Marmot PreCip Jacket
$69.96, available in 9 colors, (Originally $99.95) [You save 30%]
Women’s Patagonia Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover Sweatshirt
$111.75, available in five colors, (Originally $149) [You save 25%]
The North Face Hyper Cat Sleeping Bag
$179.21 (Originally $248.95) [You save 25%]
CamelBak Mule LR 15L Backpack
$89.97, available in four colors, (Originally $149.95) [You save 40%]
Hydro Flask 16-Ounce True Pint
$17.96 (Originally $24.95) [You save 30%]
Men’s Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain Mid
$159.96 (Originally $199.95) [You save 20%]
Women’s Toms Esme Boot
$97.46, available in two colors, (Originally $139.95) [You save 30%]
Fjallraven Byron Hat
