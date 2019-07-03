Backdrop vs. Clare — how the two home paint startups compare

caption Clare vs. Backdrop source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Backdrop and Clare are two new direct-to-consumer paint startups that want to make shopping for paint less painful, more convenient, and even fun.

Both sell durable, low-VOC paint, available in a small selection of colors, for $49/gallon. They also sell $2 adhesive paint samples.

Backdrop offers a larger selection of supplies and tools, while Clare offers more color and paint types.

If you take a look around your home, most of your things are probably from the same few retailers that you’ve been shopping at for years. To placate your boredom, quite a few alternative, online-first brands have swooped in to offer creative and interesting solutions. Up until recently, direct-to-consumer startups in the home and kitchen industry have mostly focused on these few areas:

Other categories such as home paint and window treatments remained virtually untouched as the ones above grew and grew.

But as Millennials starting buying their first homes, it didn’t take long to discover that every part of shopping for them, even when in came to choosing and buying paint, was stressful. As a result, they became attracted to startups that focused on curation, quality, and simplicity rather than excess choice and distractions.

In 2018, two startups, Backdrop and Clare, launched to relieve the stress of poring over 10 similar shades of blue once and for all.

source Clare

These startups are hoping to change the way you shop for paint and infuse some enjoyment into the whole process, from picking out colors to getting up on that ladder and painting the walls.

They’re not promising that watching the paint dry will be the most exhilarating experience of your life – that part’s still pretty boring – but they are betting that you’ll ultimately step back, admire your work, and think, “That was 100 times easier than the last time I tried to paint this room.”

Since they both launched around the same time and have similar value propositions, we’ve broken them down on all the factors you care about, including price, color options, and additional tools and resources.

Overall, they challenge the idea that paint belongs in a boring hardware store. You won’t need to sift through books of paint chips at Backdrop and Clare.

Learn whether you should shop at Backdrop or Clare, below.

Who’s helping you shop for paint?

source Backdrop

Backdrop

The founders of Backdrop are husband-and-wife duo Caleb and Natalie Ebel, who have backgrounds from Warby Parker and Pencils of Promise and are approaching paint from the perspective of ordinary consumers. They’ve painted every house they’ve ever lived in, so they’re very familiar with the many points of friction in the paint-shopping experience.

Clare

Clare founder Nicole Gibbons is an interior designer who has appeared on HGTV, The Rachael Ray Show, and Elle Decor. Her expertise in interior design is helping reveal to shoppers the potential joys of shopping for paint and the power of color to transform their space.

Types of paint sold and how much a bucket costs

source Clare

Backdrop

Backdrop sells three types of paint: Standard Finish (low-sheen, semi-matte), Semi-Gloss Finish, and Primer. Each gallon comes in a rectangular, easy-pour bucket and costs $49.

Shipping is free on orders over $75.

Clare

Clare sells four types of paint: Wall Paint (low-sheen, semi-matte), Trim Paint (semi-gloss), Primer, and Ceiling Paint. Each gallon comes in a cylindrical bucket and also costs $49.

Shipping is free on orders over $100.

Color and sampling options

source Backdrop

Backdrop

Backdrop features a curated collection of 50 colors, which you can sort by type of color (e.g. neutral, bold) or hue (e.g. red, green).

To preview how a color would look on your wall, you can order a 12″x 12″ adhesive sample for $2. All samples ship for free.

Clare

Clare offers a similarly curated collection of a little over 50 colors. They’re grouped automatically by color, which might be easier to shop visually than on Backdrop’s site, but you can also sort by hue or undertone (e.g. warm, cool).

Clare’s adhesive samples measure 8″x 8″ and also cost $2 each, with free shipping. Right now, you can receive five samples for just $5, with promo code “5FOR5“.

What the paint is made from and how it applies

source Clare

In terms of the paint itself, there’s not a huge difference in the composition and how they apply, but there are subtle differences in the VOC count and what certifications each company holds. The certifications both indicate that the paint has been rigorously tested under laboratory conditions and meets standards for performance and environmental safety.

Backdrop

Backdrop’s paint is:

A low-odor, acrylic, water-based formula that applies and washes off easily and is highly pigmented

Low-VOC

Greenwise certified

Clare

Clare’s paint is:

A low-odor, acrylic, water-based formula that applies and washes off easily and is highly pigmented

Zero VOC

Greenguard Gold certified

Figuring out how much paint you need

source Backdrop

Backdrop

Use Backdrop’s Paint Calculator, which asks whether you’re painting a room or just a wall, how many people will be doing the job, and the measurements of the space, to calculate how many gallons you should order and any other tools you might need.

Clare

Before you even start shopping, you can take Clare’s Color Genius Quiz, an eight-question quiz that gives you personalized color recommendations based on the type of room you’re painting, your style, and other preferences.

Then, on each product page, there’s an “Estimate Quantity” tool you can use to calculate how many gallons you should order. It also asks for the room’s measurements and takes doors and windows into consideration.

Other tools and accessories you can shop

source Clare

Unless you already have painting supplies that you love, you’ll be able to shop tools like rollers and tape directly on these websites.

Backdrop

Backdrop sells one main Essentials Kit, which has 11 pieces, costs $45, and includes tape, 2″ paint brush, 9″ roller frame, two 9″ roller covers, 4″ roller cover, 4″ roller handle, tray, and three tray liners.

You can also get these supplies, as well as a few others (putty knife, spackle + sandpaper kit, painter’s shirt), a la carte.

Clare

Clare sells four different pre-set kits, ranging from $15 to $50. Its largest kit has eight pieces, costs $50, and includes a plastic drop cloth, tape, 2″ paint brush, 9″ roller frame, 9″ roller cover, 9″ metal tray, 9″ tray liner, and 2-4′ extension pole.

You can also get these supplies, as well as a few others (mini roller frame and cover), a la carte.

The bottom line

source Backdrop

If you like larger paint samples, want a larger selection of supplies and tools, and are looking to spend a little less on the entire process.

If you’re not sure yet what color you want to paint your space, appreciate the expertise and perspective of an interior designer, and want more paint color and paint type options. Taking shipping and painting supplies into account, Clare is slightly more expensive to shop at.