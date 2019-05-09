BackOffice Associates Accelerates its Transformation, Announcing New Name – Syniti™

ORLANDO, FL. – Media OutReach – May 9, 2019 – BackOffice Associates, a leading global data solution provider, today announced its new name as part of its on-going transformation at SAPPHIRE NOW, the SAP Annual Conference. Founded in 1996 to address complex data conversion challenges for large enterprises, the company has extended its consulting and software business to include data quality, data replication, information governance, and data strategy. It partners with SAP, systems integrators, ISVs, and solution providers to solve business integration data-related needs.

“When we set out in the late 90s, our name reflected what we did. Since then, the role of data has evolved. What was once a back-office function is now a strategic growth driver. In the digitally transformed world, data has become a powerful asset, if well managed. Data-empowered companies are re-inventing industries, leveraging data as an asset. That’s why we are stepping out of the back office with a new name,” says Kevin Campbell, CEO. Syniti is a blend between synergy and infinity, evoking infinite potential unlocked for clients through mindful synergy between data and business.

Andrew Bettenay, CIO, Endeavor Energy, said, “As part of our enterprise-wide effort to transform and automate customer experience and business processes, BackOffice Associates, now Syniti, brings confidence to our data migration process. With that in place, we can focus on other business priorities underway.” Endeavor Energy services the electrical distribution network for the third largest economic market in Australia and its digital transformation into SAP S/4HANA and cloud solutions are currently underway.

Tom Roberts, SAP Global Vice President, Software Solutions, said, “BackOffice Associates’ bold name change coupled with its continued technology and GTM investment is a welcome move in our partnership.” Syniti is an SAP Solution Extension Partner providing the technology behind SAPTM Advanced Data Migration (ADM) and SAPTM Information Steward Accelerator (ISA).

“As a growth-oriented private equity firm, Bridge Growth Partners, LP, targets investments in technology and technology-service sectors. Given Syniti’s strategic position in the data management market, we acquired the company in 2017, which marked the start of the company’s transformation,” says Alok Singh, Managing Principal, Bridge Growth Partners, LP.

As a part of the acquisition, BGP established a new board of directors with blue-chip industry veterans. The Board has also invigorated the company’s leadership team with top talents from Accenture, IBM, SAP, and Dell EMC to accelerate its transformational growth. The company and its global affiliates will operate as BackOffice Associates, doing business as Syniti.

“BackOffice Associates’ transformation story inspired us to develop the visual and audio brand elements to express data’s critical role in fueling any modern business. It was a pleasure to co-create this dynamic, living brand with the diverse and global Syniti team,” says David Brabbins, Founder and CEO, Studio Everywhere.

About Syniti

Syniti, formerly BackOffice Associates , was founded to solve business’ complex data challenges, bringing synergy between data and business, delivering confidence and progress along clients’ business transformation journey. Through a combination of unique data expertise, services, and intelligent software leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, we help clients manage their data journey from data conversion to data quality, data archival and replication, master data management, analytics, information governance, and data strategy.

Utilizing the market’s top data specialists, validated industry knowledge and proven methodologies, Syniti has led thousands of successful data journey projects for Forbes Global 2000 organizations. SAP resells Advance Data Migration and Information Steward Accelerator by BackOffice Associates as SAP Solution Extensions.

Syniti is a purpose-driven company. “We’re embracing the future together as one – with our employees, clients and partners – accelerating global and human progress, one data challenge at a time.”

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Syniti operates in 25 countries around the globe.

