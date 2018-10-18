BackOffice Associates get the top honours with CXOHONOUR® AWARDS 2018 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 October, 2018 – BackOffice Associates, a leader in Software & Services industry/ Data Management, has received the top honours from Singapore’s influential CXO community in the Data Transformation & Quality Management category at a glittering RED CARPET HONOUR® event held to celebrate the CXOHONOUR® AWARDS 2018 edition.

The CXOHONOUR® AWARDS is a powerful endorsement promoted by CXOHONOUR®, a recognised enterprise tech industry platform amongst the CXO community in Singapore. The Top Honours were endorsed by an independent advisory council of eminent CXOs comprising of CIOs, CFOs and CISOs based on the results from an industry wide CXOHONOUR® PULSE Poll that was made available to over 500+ CXOs in Singapore.

On winning this award, Krish Datta, CEO — Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East at BackOffice Associates, said: “We feel honoured and delighted to be considered as a Top Leader in Data Transformation & Quality Management by Singapore’s CXO community. We wish to thank all participating CXOs and key decision makers for endorsing us, as well as the distinguished CXO Advisory Council — plus, of course, our customers and partners for their continued support and trust. This platform has not only helped us to connect with the CXO community at large, but has also given us an edge in the market, widely recognised as one of the most leading brands. We are happy to see that the importance of data, one of the key assets of modern business, is being given due recognition, and that its quality and impact is now widely acknowledged. BackOffice Associates, with its 21 years of success and key focus in the field of data governance, leads this race.”

The CXOHONOUR® (www.cxohonour.com) is an innovative platform that promotes Recognition for Excellence in the enterprise tech industry and enables greater engagement between new and emerging tech solution providers and the enterprise C-level decision makers to help drive innovation and transformation within the enterprises in Singapore and beyond. The CXOHONOUR® AWARDS program is uniquely positioned to capture the preferences and the opinions of the relevant C-level suite about their enterprise tech vendors. Because the endorsements are viewed as peer recommendations, the community considers it as a very valuable and trusted local source for the future buying needs.

CXOHONOUR® Supporting Partners:

Ideation Edge Asia (www.ideationedgeasia.org), or IDEA for short, an Industry Association of C-level senior business leaders interested in fostering a business community to further their understanding of technology trends that shapes business, societal, environmental & economical changes in Asia.





The Singapore Chapter of ISACA (www.isaca.org), an independent, nonprofit, global association that engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for information systems.

About BackOffice Associates

BackOffice Associates is a worldwide leader in solutions that solve enterprises’ most complex data transformation challenges. Our range of award-winning products, built on a revolutionary platform, address the needs of business users seeking to unlock the value of their data assets. Our products and services enable organisations to accelerate growth, gain actionable visibility and reduce risks. Founded in 1996, we have an unparalleled record of success in the most complex data environments across a variety of industries with Fortune 1000 organisations. BackOffice Associates is a global corporation headquartered in Massachusetts with additional offices in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Dubai, India, Singapore, Switzerland, Germany and the U.K. To learn more, please visit www.boaweb.com.