How to plan your first backpacking trip and everything you need to bring with you

With proper planning and the right gear, going on your first backpacking trip doesn’t have to be intimidating.

We’ve put together a guide full of tips on how to plan your first backpacking trip.

We’ve also rounded up all the supplies you need to have on your backpacking checklist, so you’re not stuck in the wilderness without the right gear.

Backpacking can seem intimidating, especially if you didn’t grow up with it. Heading out into the unknown with nothing more than you can carry is a pretty scary prospect, but it needn’t be.

By following simple guidelines, making proper preparations, and reassuring yourself that your planning will help you encounter whatever unexpected adversity the trail throws at you, you can get your first trip under your belt.

Once you’ve got out on the trail, you’ll soon discover the simple freedom of carrying everything you need on your back and enjoying undistracted time in nature.

For the purposes of this piece, I am going to assume you’ve already started day hiking. If you haven’t, start there. Day hiking might not be as epic as backpacking but it is a great way to train for longer adventures and it is much cheaper and less time-consuming.

Your major concerns when planning your first trip should be route, gear, and safety. If you cover all of these, then you know you’ve ticked all the boxes for your adventure and can head into the woods without worries.

Of course, it’s always better to learn from someone with experience in your area. If you don’t have any friends who already backpack, you can use social media or events at local outdoors shops to meet fellow adventurers. Don’t feel bad about not knowing things, most outdoors people love sharing their knowledge and welcoming new people into the backcountry.

In this guide, we go over the basics of how to plan your first backpacking trip and we give you a backpacking checklist with our recommendations for the gear you need.

Backpacking checklist

Sleeping gear

Backpacks and apparel

Cooking gear and food

Safety gear and extras

How to plan your route

For your first backpacking trip, you should probably stick to a simple overnight excursion. After that, you can progress to two-night loops and eventually to one-way hikes, which require you to find a way back to your start, but let’s save those for later.

For your route, you’ll want to consider a few things. Firstly, you’re carrying more weight so you won’t travel as fast as you do on day hikes. Aim for about 60% of your longest day hike per day. Sure, you might get to camp early, but that gives you more time to set up your new tent and build a safe campfire.

Secondly, think about the elevation. You don’t want to be going all uphill on day one and all downhill on day two. Instead, look for a rolling route.

When picking your campsite, the first consideration should be legality. Make sure that wherever you are planning to camp is legal and that you have all the required permits. In most national parks, you can easily get a backcountry permit but be sure to carefully read the rules and obey them. If they say camp 50 yards from a trail and 200 yards from water, do that. You don’t want your campfire cookout spoiled when a ranger tells you it’s time to move.

Water is important, and you don’t want to be carrying all the fluids you’ll need even for 48 hours. Plan to camp somewhere near water. If possible, you might want to look for a campsite with numbered sites, sure they cost a bit more and aren’t quite so rustic, but you’ll know there is nice flat ground to sleep on and running water.

Backpacking safety tips

In all likelihood, this part of the plan will take the most time and won’t really be much use, but having a plan is always a good idea.

Have bailout points. If the hike gets too hard or you get hurt, look for ways to hike to a road. Worst case, you can stick out your thumb in most national parks and find someone who knows exactly how you feel and is willing to help. I’ve done it more than once.

If the hike gets too hard or you get hurt, look for ways to hike to a road. Worst case, you can stick out your thumb in most national parks and find someone who knows exactly how you feel and is willing to help. I’ve done it more than once. Share your plan with someone. Let them know where you’ll be, call them when you leave, and call them when you return. Set a time for your expected return and a time by which you want them to alert authorities if you haven’t made it. This sounds severe but it takes minutes and saves lives. Here, I have even written a script for you so you have no excuse not to copy and paste this into an email. “Hey Friend, I am hiking this route (include a link or a description) and I hope to be done by 5 p.m. on Sunday. I’ll text you when I set off and if you don’t hear from me by 8 p.m., please alert mountain rescue at this number.”

Let them know where you’ll be, call them when you leave, and call them when you return. Set a time for your expected return and a time by which you want them to alert authorities if you haven’t made it. This sounds severe but it takes minutes and saves lives. Here, I have even written a script for you so you have no excuse not to copy and paste this into an email. “Hey Friend, I am hiking this route (include a link or a description) and I hope to be done by 5 p.m. on Sunday. I’ll text you when I set off and if you don’t hear from me by 8 p.m., please alert mountain rescue at this number.” Check out the local conditions. If it’s summer in California, then don’t be lighting a fire, as you might start a wildfire. If you’re in bear country, then research how to be bear safe. If there’s a risk of avalanches or lightning or flash flooding, know what to do. You might need to carry a water filter if there isn’t safe water. All of these things are perfectly survivable if you spend half an hour online reading the relevant advice from your friendly local public lands management agency.

If it’s summer in California, then don’t be lighting a fire, as you might start a wildfire. If you’re in bear country, then research how to be bear safe. If there’s a risk of avalanches or lightning or flash flooding, know what to do. You might need to carry a water filter if there isn’t safe water. All of these things are perfectly survivable if you spend half an hour online reading the relevant advice from your friendly local public lands management agency. Bring a GPS and a satellite communicator. Personally, I like to carry a Spot satellite communicator and GPS mapping device so I can call for help and find my way. It’s got me out of a lot of fixes including some that really could have been quite serious. I have never pressed the SOS button, but it’s nice to know I could. Also, even when I don’t, I like to check in on family with a short message. You don’t need fancy tech, a map and a compass should help you find your way out of any fix if you know how to use them (REI offers classes). I pack a first-aid kit as well. Again, this is useless without knowing how to use it.

Personally, I like to carry a Spot satellite communicator and GPS mapping device so I can call for help and find my way. It’s got me out of a lot of fixes including some that really could have been quite serious. I have never pressed the SOS button, but it’s nice to know I could. Also, even when I don’t, I like to check in on family with a short message. You don’t need fancy tech, a map and a compass should help you find your way out of any fix if you know how to use them (REI offers classes). I pack a first-aid kit as well. Again, this is useless without knowing how to use it. You can take your phone if you want, and sometimes I used to take mine, but I have found it stops me really being in the moment outside. I like to read at night and check in at home, but I don’t need to know how many likes my cat photo has on Instagram. I prefer to take a book or a Kindle and a simple messaging device to cut down on tech distraction on the trail.

Bring a good tent, sleeping pad, and sleeping bag

Sleeping gear will be the biggest addition to your hiking pack. You need a place to sleep and a way to stay warm. It’s fine to borrow gear until you know what you want. My suggestions below are what I use on overnight and multi-day hikes, but borrowing or renting gear is a great way to start.

Tent

This is a good place to save weight. I prefer a freestanding tent for its versatility and ease of pitching. You should plan to purchase a two-person tent so you have enough space. They are nowhere near twice the cost of single-person tents nor are they double the weight. My pick is the MSR Hubba Tour for two people. It’s spacious, not too heavy, and has a huge vestibule area for storing your gear.

Sleep system

This consists of a pad, bag, or quilt, and maybe a pillow. Again, you can save weight here. Some ultralight types will opt for a half-length sleeping pad that only pads your torso, but with products like Therm-a-Rest’s Neoair uberlite, you can sleep in comfort without much of a weight penalty.

Recently, I have been really enjoying quilt camping. A sleeping bag doesn’t insulate you from the bottom much, because you squash the insulation. Your pad keeps you warm from below. For me, the grapefruit-sized Therm-a-Rest Vesper is a great choice for quilt camping. For a more affordable set up the classic Therm-a-Rest Z Lite is great value, as is the roomy and comfy Nemo Forte bag.

Bring a good hiking backpack

You’re going to need a way to carry all this gear, and that is where a backpack comes in. This isn’t a place to save weight. Even if you want to go super light, go ahead and cut down your toothbrush but buy a pack that fits and works for you. I’d suggest trying out several packs and opting for one that fits your torso, experts at outdoor shops can really help here.

Once you have your pack or have one to borrow, make sure to try some day hikes with 30 pounds of weight in it to be sure it doesn’t rub or pinch you. Don’t opt for something enormous, either. You’ll fill that space with stuff you think you’ll need, and then you’ll use it because you have it.

A 45-liter pack is plenty big enough for a few nights on the trail. Years ago, I would carry a 65-liter behemoth of a bag and wonder why my knees hurt. These days I reserve that bag for packrafting trips because there is literally enough space for all my stuff and an entire boat, paddle, life jacket, and drysuit in it.

My go-to is the Gregory Optic 48, while my wife prefers the Osprey Aura 50. Backpacks are one of the few items where I’ll suggest that you opt for a gender-specific fit. Women’s hips are different and so their packs should be as well.

Wear the right hiking boots or shoes

Stick with what works for you on day hikes. You don’t need a super sturdy high ankle boot if that isn’t what you prefer. Use what works for your feet.

I’m a massive fan of Vasque’s lightweight Saga Gore Tex Boots. I have hiked in the snow in those boots, and I have used them in the desert, too. If shoes are more your thing, Danner’s Trail 2650 Shoes look great, have plenty of support, and weigh a lot less than boots, helping to keep you nimble.

Bring the right clothing for the weather

Try and layer up as you would on a normal hike, but be sure to prepare for lower temps at night. I always pack my Rab Microlite puffy in addition to my hiking gear, and if it’s really cold, I sleep in it as well.

You can get away with the same shirt and pants for two days, especially if you don’t sleep in them. But a change of underwear and socks is vital. I always opt for merino wool on the trail, as its breathability and ability to suppress odors is unsurpassed.

Some current favorite trail items for me are the 686 anything pant, the Black Diamond Rhythm tee, and Smartwool’s boxers and socks.

Bring lightweight cookware and food

Cooking is part of the fun of backpacking for me. For others, it’s just something they need to do to get fuel back in. If you want to go stoveless and superlight, more power to you. But I’m not logging 20-mile days without hot coffee beforehand and a warm meal after.

I would suggest a lightweight gas stove to begin with, they are cheap, easy to use, and boil water really quickly. The MSR Pocket Rocket has been my faithful companion for years. Combine this with either ready-made meals – Good 2 Go are far and away the best I have tried – or make your own. Cous cous is a winner, as it doesn’t need to be simmered so it uses less fuel to cook, and it weighs next to nothing.

Be sure to bring plenty of snacks as well, big bags and big miles will leave you with a hearty appetite. Bring a few of Sea to Summit’s great silicone cups and plates to eat from, and of course, get yourself a spork.

Decathlon offers an excellent beginner cookset that includes everything you’ll need in a compact package. I’ve found I can fit my stove and a towel for clean up and to stop rattling into the provided pot along with the included sporks and bowls.

You may want to bring a few luxuries

We all have things we need to get us through the hard trail days. For me, it’s pillows. I’ll sleep on a Tyvek sheet on the ground in a bivvy bag for a week, but I need at least two pillows. I know people make do with a folded puffy or their clothes in a stuff sack, but if I don’t sleep well, I don’t have fun.

Some of my friends like headlamps for around camp at night or a small stool to sit on. You might want some poles for all that weight as well. I prefer Black Diamond’s non-telescoping poles after breaking too many adjustable poles.

Your luxury might be different. Freshly ground coffee and a flask of whisky are some of my other favorites.

My wife likes bringing a Kindle or even a paper book. Whatever it is that makes your tent feel like home, put it in your bag and don’t let any gram counters shame you for it.