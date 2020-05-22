All the outdoor gear you need to camp in your backyard

Just because traditional campsites are closed doesn’t mean you can’t get creative and enjoy a few nights spent camping.

With the right selection of gear, and access to a backyard or patio, setting up your own at-home campground is a fun way to rough it without needing to travel.

From gear designed to simulate a campfire to air mattresses that’ll have you sleeping soundly in your tent, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces of backyard camping gear.

With access to parks and campsites across the country somewhat restricted, it may seem like a family camping trip is entirely out of the question. While it may not be possible to pack up the car and head to your favorite national park, that doesn’t mean you still can’t enjoy some time in the great outdoors.

In fact, a backyard campout is a time-honored tradition. I’ve spent many a night under the stars on my own property, tent pitched, camp stove burning, and cooler stocked. It gives me the chance to enjoy everything I love about camping, without having to leave home. It’s a clever relief from the stresses of the week, and one that doesn’t often require much preparation outside of just setting everything up.

Of course, when roughing it in your backyard, you’ll still need the proper gear to make it comfortable. The good news is that since you’re only walking out the backdoor, you can bring anything you want with you on this makeshift excursion.

To help figure out what’s best for setting up the ultimate backyard campground, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite camping gear that’s perfect for the home. So, no matter if you want to replicate the flicker of a campfire or enjoy the comfort of a queen-size air mattress, we have you covered.

Here’s the gear you need to set up a backyard campsite:

A tent large enough for the family

source Coleman

Camping anywhere typically means you’ll need to lug your tent to your campsite. This forces you to find a balance with how spacious your shelter is compared to how much it weighs. That’s not the case when it’s your backyard you’ll be sleeping in, where the only thing that matters is how roomy and comfortable the tent is.

This is exactly what makes the Coleman 8-Person Instant Cabin a great option. Not only does it sleep eight people comfortably, it has enough room to fit four queen-size air mattresses on its floor.

The tent is also durable, offers great ventilation, and still manages to provide solid protection from wind and rain. Better yet, it takes just a couple of minutes to set up and when fully erected has an interior height of 6’7″, allowing all but the tallest of campers to comfortably stand up inside.

A comfortable place to sit

source Amazon

The right camp chair makes it much more comfortable and fun to sit around the campsite, and that’s just as true at home as it is in the backcountry. GCI Outdoor delivers a great option in its Freestyle Rocker, which is light enough to easily move about, yet still offers sturdy support at the same time.

The chair comes with a built-in cup holder, padded armrests, and a cushy seat. Best of all, it makes it even easier to relax thanks to its ability to gently rock back and forth.

A camp chair for couples

source Amazon

Snuggle up with your loved ones on the Kelty Low Loveseat, a two-person camp chair that brings extra comfort to the campsite. The Loveseat offers lush padding, adjustable cup holders, and durable construction, making it a good choice for use not just in the backyard, but at concerts, festivals, and a variety of other outdoor venues too.

This piece of outdoor furniture is bound to be a hit with couples and families alike.

An outdoor dining table

source Amazon

This fun and innovative portable picnic table folds down to a surprisingly small size for transport but transforms into the perfect spot to enjoy snacks and meals at the campsite. With room for four people, the table becomes a gathering point for playing games, chatting, or just hanging out in the backyard.

And since it comes with a built-in umbrella stand, you can add a little extra sun protection should you choose.

A place to relax

source Amazon

No backyard campout would be complete without a hammock for lounging or sleeping in. The Doublenest from Eagles Nest Outfitters is a tried and true option capable of supporting two people.

Easy to set up and incredibly comfortable, this is a hammock that’s perfect for relaxing, reading a book, listening to some music, or just napping in the summer sun.

A portable stove large enough for any meal

source Amazon

Elevate your outdoor-cooking game with the Camp Chef Everest two-burner propane stove. Capable of producing over 20,000 BTUs of heat from each burner, the Everest warms up quickly, cooks thoroughly, and makes it easy to create tasty meals anywhere you go.

The stove features a matchless ignition system, a three-sided wind screen, and simple to clean surfaces, all of which make it an efficient and intuitive backyard option for cooking everything from omelets to burgers.

The next best thing to a campfire

source BioLite

While it’s always fun to sit around a bonfire while camping, the smoke produced by the burning logs can leave quite a lasting impact (read: stench) on our clothes. That won’t be the case with the wood-burning BioLite FirePit, which uses a battery-powered fan to efficiently direct the smoke away from the flames.

This increased ventilation helps spark the fire much more quickly, too, meaning you’ll have a blaze up and going in no time. The FirePit also doubles as a grill, opening up even more options when it comes to making snacks and meals.

A cooler to keep your drinks cold

source Yeti

The Yeti Roadie 24 cooler is the perfect option for any camping trip, delivering a large capacity, excellent performance, and the company’s legendary build quality. Compact, easy to carry, and made for both far-flung and backyard adventures, the Roadie keeps your favorite beverages, snacks, and other items ice cold for days.

There’s even enough room to stand a bottle of wine upright inside the cooler, keeping it nicely chilled until you’re ready to break it open.

A reusable water bottle to stay hydrated

source Hydro Flask

If you want to keep your water (or beverage of choice) chilled while lounging around your backyard campsite, you’ll want a premium water bottle. It’s hard to top the 32 oz. Wide Mouth from Hydro Flask as it not only offers plenty of capacity but its double-walled, vacuum-insulated construction keeps drinks icy cold for hours at a time.

We recommend getting the bottle that includes a lid with an integrated straw, as it makes sipping a drink while relaxing in the yard even easier.

A device to keep the bugs at bay

source Amazon

Few things take the fun out of a camping trip more quickly than an invasion of ravenous mosquitoes. Fortunately, that doesn’t have to be an issue thanks to the Thermacell Radius, a device that disperses an odorless repellant created specifically to keep insects at bay.

When active, the Radius creates a force field of sorts that keeps bugs from coming within 15 feet of the device. That’s enough space for the entire family to come together and avoid getting bitten.

A comfortable place to sleep

source Amazon

You can choose to sleep on the hard ground if you’d like, but we recommend getting a better night’s rest on a SoundAsleep Camping Series mattress. The queen size version is not only spacious and plush, it provides plenty of cushion, too.

The mattress ships with its own battery-operated, rechargeable air pump, which takes just three minutes to inflate the bed to its full size. Made specifically with outdoor camping in mind, this SoundAsleep model is made from thicker materials with added durability. That extra thickness also provides an added layer of protection from the cold ground.

A cozy blanket

source Amazon

Ditch the overly warm and confining sleeping bag in favor of a better option for camping in your backyard. The Rumpl Original Puffy is a blanket that’s soft, comfortable, and perfect for use in the outdoors.

It’s made from the same materials as a down jacket, too, so it’s also durable and water-resistant – not to mention incredibly cozy. You’ll use it while sitting by the fire, then carry it inside the tent for a night of blissful slumber. Available in both one and two-person sizes, not to mention a wide variety of colors and designs, this is the blanket you never knew you needed.

A foam pillow to rest your head at night

source REI

Another luxury you can afford when camping in the backyard is a comfortable pillow. REI’s Co-op Trailbreak model is a little too large and heavy to take on a typical camping trip but it’s perfect for when weight and size aren’t a concern. You’ll find this to be an extremely supportive, soft, and warm place to rest your head each night.

However, should you find that you do need to take it with you somewhere, the Trailbreak compresses down to a 1/5 of its size and stuffs into its own pocket for easy transport and storage.

A Bluetooth speaker to play music

source Ultimate Ears

Every campsite is made a little better with some music to listen to and the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 was specifically made for use outside. This small, yet powerful, speaker cranks out clear, vibrant tunes for up to 13 hours on its built-in rechargeable battery.

It even comes with an outdoor boost button to improve volume and clarity in a noisy environment. And thanks to its IP67 dust and waterproof rating, the Wonderboom can survive a little rain, wind, or dust, too.

A headlamp to walk at night easier

source REI

In addition to just being handy to have in an outdoor kit, headlamps can be a lot of fun to wear on nighttime excursions in the backyard. The BioLite HeadLamp 200 is one of the lightest models on the market, tipping the scales at a mere 1.7 ounces. Despite that, it’s capable of producing up to 200 lumens of light using its rechargeable battery.

The comfortable and breathable headband is designed to fit kids of all ages, so you can outfit your little explorers with a headlamp, too.

A lantern to light up your campsite

source Amazon

Over the years, camping lanterns have gotten lighter, brighter, and more versatile. Case in point, the Lighthouse 400 from Goal Zero, which not only cranks out 400 lumens of light and has a runtime of up to 48 hours on its lowest setting, but it also has the ability to recharge your smartphone.

The Lighthouse comes equipped with a built-in 4400 mAh lithium-ion battery and a standard USB port, making it an indispensable gadget to have at any campsite. The lantern’s collapsible feet allow it to sit securely on a variety of surfaces, while its durable handle not only makes it easy to carry around but also allows it to hang from the roof of your tent.

A power station to keep your electronics charged

source Amazon

If you need a little extra power for keeping multiple gadgets charged and functioning, add the Goal Zero Yeti 200X portable power station to your backyard campsite. With its high-capacity lithium-ion battery and array of charging ports, you’ll be able to power up multiple smartphones, tablets, and other items.

And since this model comes with a built-in AC wall outlet, it can even run things like small fans or kitchen devices, making your tent feel even more homey.

A projector to stream your favorite shows and movies

source Amazon

Turn your backyard camping trip into movie night with the help of the AAXA P2-A portable projector. This tiny projector is compatible with iOS and Android devices and capable of producing a full 1080P image.

The P2-A’s rechargeable battery is good for 2.5 hours of streaming from Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, or whatever other service you want to use. Equipped with wireless connectivity, Bluetooth, and both HDMI and USB ports, this is a versatile pocket theater system you can take with you anywhere.

A fleece pullover to keep warm on chilly mornings

source Outdoor Research

Warm spring days are upon us but that doesn’t mean early mornings and late evenings can’t still get a bit chilly. For those times when the mercury is still a bit low, you’ll want a lightweight, yet cozy, pullover fleece to serve as an extra layer.

Designed to help regulate your temperature in both warm and cool environments, this fleece will be very popular in the backyard, around the house, while running errands, or wherever you may go. It’s available for both men and women in a variety of colors, too.

Sleepwear to keep you cozy all night

source Amazon

Sleeping outside in a tent requires just the right pajamas in order to stay comfortable. Champion’s Dufold line of sleepwear is perfect for these conditions, helping to regulate your body temperature as it warms or cools throughout the night.

Comfortable enough to lounge around in both inside the tent and around the fire, these garments come in a variety of options for both men and women.

A pair of comfy slippers

source Keen

Keen describes the Howser II as a sleeping bag for your feet and it’s hard to dispute that assertion. Lightweight and extremely comfortable, these slippers were designed to be worn around the campsite. Lined with soft, warm microfleece, the shoes keep your feet cozy while a memory foam footbed and a rubber outsole provide stability and support underneath.

Perfect for backyard camping, the Howser II allows you to transition to and from the house, tent, and campfire without missing a beat.