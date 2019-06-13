Bacteria in faeces and sewage found in bottled water by Malaysian brand Starfresh

Consuming water with the bacteria can lead to infections – and in rare cases, serious illnesses. Radha Exports

Bottled water drinkers, beware: bacteria found in faeces and sewage has been detected in water from Starfresh, a Malaysian bottled water brand.

During routine sampling, bottles of the brand’s water with an expiry date of May 13, 2021 (for 1.5 litre bottles) and May 11, 2021 (for 500ml bottles) were found to contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Wednesday (June 12).

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common environmental bacteria found in faeces, sewage, and soil, SFA said. It can multiply in water and on organic materials that are touching the water.

Consuming water with the bacteria can lead to infections – and in rare cases, serious illnesses.

Importer Radha Exports is currently conducting a recall of the affected bottles in Singapore, the SFA said.

