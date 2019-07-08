9 cringeworthy statues of famous people that look nothing like them

Many statues of famous individuals turn out hilariously inaccurate.

First lady Melania Trump’s statue, unveiled in her hometown of Sevnica in Slovenia in July 2019, looks like a discolored lump of wood.

Lucille Ball’s statue in New York state has been nicknamed “Scary Lucy” because of her terrifying facial expression.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

While getting a statue made of someone seems like one of the most honorable ways to immortalize them, that’s not always the case: many statues of famous individuals turn out looking nothing like them.

These mishaps have occurred with restorations of classic art works as well as wax figures of celebrities, but there’s nothing quite like a carved statue to highlight cringeworthy inaccuracies.

Here are statues of famous people that turned out looking much worse than the person they represent.

Melania Trump’s statue looks like a lump of wood.

The life-size statue of first lady Melania Trump was carved out of a living tree with a chainsaw and unveiled in her hometown of Sevnica in Slovenia in July 2019, Business Insider previously reported.

The sculpture’s commissioner said he understood why some people would think the sculpture “falls short as a description of her physical appearance” but maintained that it was still “absolutely beautiful.”

“You know what makes her resemble Melania?” a woman who went to see the sculpture asked. “Look at how high she climbed to the top, just like real Melania, who rose to the top of America. A little girl from Sevnica. Hats off to her.”

Oscar Wilde’s statue looks like a swamp creature.

Oscar Wilde’s statue in London looks as if the mermaid from the Starbucks logo got sick and had to rise up out of the ocean to ask someone for help. It is a truly unfortunate portrayal of the otherwise handsome Irish poet and writer.

Lucille Ball’s statue looks like an “I Love Lucy” demon.

caption The Lucille Ball statue in Celoron, New York. source We Love Lucy – and we got our new statue/Facebook/Evening Standard/Stringer

When this statue of Lucille Ball showed up in her hometown of Celoron, New York, in 2009, fans were so outraged that they signed a petition to get it remade. Their efforts were a success, and the new Lucille Ball statue that now stands in the same area is much less terrifying.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bust was mercilessly mocked on social media.

caption The Cristiano Ronaldo statue in Portugal’s Madeira International Airport Cristiano Ronaldo. source Philipp Schmidli/Stringer/Getty

This statue of Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled in 2017, when Portugal renamed the Madeira International Airport the Madeira International Airport Cristiano Ronaldo.

After widespread criticism, the artist, Emanuel Santos, redid it… though still not to everyone’s satisfaction.

James Dean’s statue looks way too sad and needs eyes.

caption The James Dean statue outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California. source Carlos Gandiaga/Shutterstock/Hulton Archive/Staff/Getty

With green-hued hair, an expression of inner turmoil, and a lack of eyeballs, James Dean’s bust outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California (where much of “Rebel without a Cause” was filmed), looks nothing like the famous actor.

Elvis Presley’s statue looks like he’s falling asleep while choosing something.

caption The Elvis Presley statue near Jerusalem, Israel. source Staff/Getty/Flik47/Shutterstock

Outside of Jerusalem, Israel, sits a 15-foot statue of The King that entices people to visit the Elvis Inn, a café and souvenir shop.

The statue is… rudimentary to say the least. Luckily, the music icon has plenty of other statues of himself to make up for it.

Kate Moss was oddly immortalized in the shape of a pretzel.

caption The Kate Moss statue at the British Museum in London, UK. source Debs/Flickr/Dave M. Benett/Stringer

Artist Marc Quinn made Kate Moss into the largest gold statue made by a man since Egyptian times, calling Moss “a modern day Aphrodite.”

Moss posed for the life-sized statue, but not in the shape of a pretzel, which is the surprising position Quinn decided to immortalize her in. It was sold for $900,000.

Alfred Hitchcock’s giant bust is unrecognizable.

caption Alfred Hitchcock’s head statue outside of Gainsborough Studios in London, UK. source Baron/Stringer/Getty/Wikimedia Commons

Alfred Hitchcock filmed various movies at London’s Gainsborough Studios, which is why his larger-than-life head is featured there. Too bad it looks like a melting Buddha.

The Terracotta warrior Andy Murray was turned into is a lot more squat than the real deal.

caption Andy Murray’s Terracotta warrior in Shanghai, China. source Matthew Stockman/Staff/Getty

A Terracotta warrior statue of tennis player Andy Murray was unveiled when he won the Rolex Masters in Shanghai in 2010.

Too bad it looks nothing like the lanky athlete. In fact, most people think it looks more like a number of other people, like Colin Firth in “The King’s Speech.”