A section of the Great Wall of China that closed due to the coronavirus just reopened to visitors, signaling a return to normalcy

caption Visitors to the Badaling section of the Great Wall of China on March 24, 2020. source Thomas Peter/Reuters

Sections of the Great Wall and other attractions in China closed in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus on January 25.

The Badaling section, the Great Wall’s most-visited section, near Beijing, has just reopened, CNN reports.

Post-pandemic precautions such as temperature checks and a face mask requirement are in place.

Cities have emptied and landmarks around the world have closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But a popular portion of the Great Wall of China reopened on Tuesday, CNN reports, after sections of the attraction – which usually sees around 10 million visitors a year – closed on January 25.

The five-mile Badaling section, which is around 40 miles from Beijing, is one of the busiest tourist attractions in China. In fact, CNN reported that officials implemented a cap of 65,000 visitors per day in June 2019 because crowds were so large.

caption The Badaling section gets so crowded a cap on visitors had to be implemented. source Shutterstock

The Badaling section’s reopening possibly signals a return to normalcy in China, or at least in Beijing, whose city zoo is also back in business following a drop in new COVID-19 cases. The section of the wall will be open to visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to CNN. Tickets will have to be booked in advance online, with some dates running low on tickets – and even sold out for March 25 – at the time of writing.

Post-pandemic precautions, however, are in place. Citing a statement made by Chinese officials, CNN reports that only 30% of its regular number of visitors will be allowed, and their temperature will be checked before admission. Further, visitors are expected to show their health code, an app that has users fill in their temperatures daily to obtain a color-coded QR code based on their health status. They must also wear masks and keep a three-foot distance from others.

It should be noted, however, that, according to a report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus can be transmitted without any apparent symptoms.

All other sections of the UNESCO World Heritage Site remain closed.