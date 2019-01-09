Here are all the BAFTA 2019 nominees

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star is Born.” source Warner Bros.

The 2019 BAFTA nominations have been revealed.

“The Favourite” leads the nominations, featuring in 12 categories.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Feburary 10.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 (BAFTAs).

The awards, which take place on Sunday February 10 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, are the most prestigious in the UK film calendar and are considered a pre-cursor to the Oscars.

“The Favourite” leads the list of nominations, being shortlisted in 12 categories.

The announcement comes just days after the film’s star, Olivia Colman, won a Golden Globe for her performance as Queen Anne.

“The Favourite” is also the only film to be nominated both for Best Film and Best British Film.

It’s leagues ahead of the next most nominated films: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man,” “Roma,” and “A Star Is Born” each have seven nominations. However, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which took home Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes on Sunday, did not even receive a nomination for Best Film.

Meanwhile “Vice” has six, “Blackkklansman” has five, and “Cold War” and “Green Book” have four nominations each.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Best Film

caption “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

“Blackkklansman”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star is Born”

Outstanding British Film

caption “Bohemian Rhapsody” won the Golden Globe for best motion picture — drama. source 20th Century Fox

“Beast”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“McQueen”

“Stan & Ollie”

“You Were Never Really Here”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

caption “Beast” source 30 West

“Apostasy,” Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

“Beast,” Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

“A Cambodian Spring,” Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

“Pili,” Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

“Ray & Liz,” Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

Film not in the English Language

caption “Roma” source Netflix

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Dogman”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Documentary

caption “RBG” source Magnolia Pictures

“Free Solo”

“McQueen”

“RBG”

“They Shall Not Grow Old”

“Three Identical Strangers”

Animated Film

caption The Parr family are back to being superheroes in “Incredibles 2.” source Disney/Pixar

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse”

Director

caption Bradley Cooper source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“Blackkklansman,” Spike Lee

“Cold War,” Paweł Pawlikowski

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Lanthimos

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

“A Star is Born,” Bradley Cooper

Original Screenplay

caption Rachel Weisz gave an impressive performance in “The Favourite.” source Fox Searchlight

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“Vice”

Adapted Screenplay

caption “Blackkklansman” source Focus Feature

“Blackkklansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“First Man”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star is Born”

Leading Actress

caption Lady Gaga in “A Star is Born” source Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Viola Davis, “Widows”

Leading Actor

caption Christian Bale source Presley Ann / Getty

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Steve Coogan, “Stan & Ollie”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Supporting Actress

caption Emma Stone delivers one of the best performances of her career. source Fox Searchlight

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Supporting Actor

caption Timothee Chalamet in “Beautiful Boy.” source Amazon Studios

Adam Driver, “Blackkklansman”

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Original Music

caption “Mary Poppins Returns” source Disney

“Blackkklansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“A Star is Born”

Cinematography

caption Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy star in “First Man.” source Universal Pictures

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Roma”

Editing

caption “Bohemian Rhapsody” source 20th Century Fox

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“Vice”

Production Design

caption “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” source Courtesy of Warner Bros.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

Costume Design

caption “Mary Queen of Scots” source Focus Features

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Make-up & Hair

caption “Stan & Ollie” source Sony Picture Classics

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Stan & Ollie”

“Vice”

Sound

caption “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” source Paramount Pictures

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“A Quiet Place”

“A Star is Born”

Special Visual Effects

caption “Black Panther” source Marvel Studios

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

British Short Animation

caption “Marfa” source The Brothers McLeod

“I’m OK”

“Marfa”

“Roughhouse”

British Short Film

caption “73 Cows” source Alex Lockwood

“73 Cows”

“Bachelor, 38”

“The Blue Door”

“The Field”

“Wale”

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

caption Jessie Buckley source Getty

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright