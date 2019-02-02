The best-dressed A-listers at the 2019 BAFTAs

caption Kate Middleton at BAFTAs 2019. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are taking place on Sunday February 10.

The glitzy awards ceremony sees A-listers from all over the world descend on London’s Royal Albert Hall.

We’re rounding up the best-dressed stars as they arrive.

The 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are underway in London.

Considered to be a pre-cursor to the Oscars, the prestigious awards see Hollywood’s rich and famous descend on the Royal Albert Hall for a 7 p.m. ceremony which will be broadcast at 9 p.m. GMT.

Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Luke Evans, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and even Kate Middleton were among those to hit the red carpet ahead of the glitzy ceremony.

We’ve rounded up the best-dressed A-listers at the BAFTAs.

Scroll down to see the best looks, and check back throughout the night for more.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton

caption The Duchess of Cambridge at the 2019 BAFTAs. source Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Kate Middleton looked like a Grecian goddess in her one-shoulder, feather-trimmed gown.

Viola Davis

caption Viola Davis source Getty

Davis looked elegantly monochrome in black velvet and white satin.

Timothée Chalamet

caption Timothee Chalamet. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet pulled off a look that only Timothée Chalamet could: a jazzy satin blazer with matching shirt, cropped black trousers with red trim, and biker boots.

Thandie Newton

caption Thandie Newton source Getty

Newton kept her jewelry minimal, complementing her black and white taffeta dress with statement drop earrings.

Luke Evans

caption Luke Evans source Getty

Evans looked suave in velvet Corneliani.

Lily Collins

caption Lily Collins. source Getty/David M Benett

Love or loathe her look, Collins certainly stood out.

Octavia Spencer

caption Octavia Spencer. source Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

Spencer matched her frock to the carpet in this embellished, crimson ball gown.

Richard Madden

caption Richard Madden. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Madden kept things classic and proved once again that he can thoroughly work a tux, teaming his with black loafers.

Claire Foy

caption Claire Foy. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Foy’s emerald number had a hint of beach sarong about it, but she made it elegant. Regal, even.

Glenn Close

caption Glenn Close. source Getty/David M Benett

Mary J. Blige

caption Mary J. Blige source Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

There was a touch of Elvis about Blige’s white and gold ensemble.

Michelle Yeoh

source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Yeoh’s classy, elegant, and glitzy gown would almost certainly win the approval of her “Crazy Rich Asians”‘ character Eleanor Young.

Laura Harrier

source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“Blackkklansman” star Harrier was peach perfection in her flowy, ankle-length gown.

Linda Cardellini

caption Linda Cardellini. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The “Green Book” star looked every inch the prom princess, with hair as bouffant as her frock.

Yalitza Aparicio

caption Yalitza Aparicio source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“Roma” star Aparicio went for classic Hollywood glamour in her floor-length, strapless scarlet gown.

Rami Malek

source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

As he is wont to do, Malek flipped tradition on its head with his white suit and black shirt combo.

Regina King

source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

King dared to clash with the carpet in her stunning fuchsia dress.