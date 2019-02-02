The best-dressed A-listers at the 2019 BAFTAs

By
Rachel Hosie, Insider
-
Kate Middleton at BAFTAs 2019.

caption
Kate Middleton at BAFTAs 2019.
source
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

  • The 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are taking place on Sunday February 10.
  • The glitzy awards ceremony sees A-listers from all over the world descend on London’s Royal Albert Hall.
  • We’re rounding up the best-dressed stars as they arrive.

The 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are underway in London.

Considered to be a pre-cursor to the Oscars, the prestigious awards see Hollywood’s rich and famous descend on the Royal Albert Hall for a 7 p.m. ceremony which will be broadcast at 9 p.m. GMT.

Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Luke Evans, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and even Kate Middleton were among those to hit the red carpet ahead of the glitzy ceremony.

We’ve rounded up the best-dressed A-listers at the BAFTAs.

Scroll down to see the best looks, and check back throughout the night for more.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton

caption
The Duchess of Cambridge at the 2019 BAFTAs.
source
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Kate Middleton looked like a Grecian goddess in her one-shoulder, feather-trimmed gown.

Viola Davis

caption
Viola Davis
source
Getty

Davis looked elegantly monochrome in black velvet and white satin.

Timothée Chalamet

caption
Timothee Chalamet.
source
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet pulled off a look that only Timothée Chalamet could: a jazzy satin blazer with matching shirt, cropped black trousers with red trim, and biker boots.

Thandie Newton

caption
Thandie Newton
source
Getty

Newton kept her jewelry minimal, complementing her black and white taffeta dress with statement drop earrings.

Luke Evans

caption
Luke Evans
source
Getty

Evans looked suave in velvet Corneliani.

Lily Collins

caption
Lily Collins.
source
Getty/David M Benett

Love or loathe her look, Collins certainly stood out.

Octavia Spencer

caption
Octavia Spencer.
source
Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

Spencer matched her frock to the carpet in this embellished, crimson ball gown.

Richard Madden

caption
Richard Madden.
source
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Madden kept things classic and proved once again that he can thoroughly work a tux, teaming his with black loafers.

Claire Foy

caption
Claire Foy.
source
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Foy’s emerald number had a hint of beach sarong about it, but she made it elegant. Regal, even.

Glenn Close

caption
Glenn Close.
source
Getty/David M Benett

Mary J. Blige

caption
Mary J. Blige
source
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

There was a touch of Elvis about Blige’s white and gold ensemble.

Michelle Yeoh

source
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Yeoh’s classy, elegant, and glitzy gown would almost certainly win the approval of her “Crazy Rich Asians”‘ character Eleanor Young.

Laura Harrier

source
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“Blackkklansman” star Harrier was peach perfection in her flowy, ankle-length gown.

Linda Cardellini

caption
Linda Cardellini.
source
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The “Green Book” star looked every inch the prom princess, with hair as bouffant as her frock.

Yalitza Aparicio

caption
Yalitza Aparicio
source
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“Roma” star Aparicio went for classic Hollywood glamour in her floor-length, strapless scarlet gown.

Rami Malek

source
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

As he is wont to do, Malek flipped tradition on its head with his white suit and black shirt combo.

Regina King

source
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

King dared to clash with the carpet in her stunning fuchsia dress.