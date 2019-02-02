The best-dressed A-listers at the 2019 BAFTAs

- source
- The 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are taking place on Sunday February 10.
- The glitzy awards ceremony sees A-listers from all over the world descend on London’s Royal Albert Hall.
- We’re rounding up the best-dressed stars as they arrive.
The 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are underway in London.
Considered to be a pre-cursor to the Oscars, the prestigious awards see Hollywood’s rich and famous descend on the Royal Albert Hall for a 7 p.m. ceremony which will be broadcast at 9 p.m. GMT.
Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Luke Evans, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and even Kate Middleton were among those to hit the red carpet ahead of the glitzy ceremony.
We’ve rounded up the best-dressed A-listers at the BAFTAs.
Scroll down to see the best looks, and check back throughout the night for more.
The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton looked like a Grecian goddess in her one-shoulder, feather-trimmed gown.
Viola Davis
Davis looked elegantly monochrome in black velvet and white satin.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet pulled off a look that only Timothée Chalamet could: a jazzy satin blazer with matching shirt, cropped black trousers with red trim, and biker boots.
Thandie Newton
Newton kept her jewelry minimal, complementing her black and white taffeta dress with statement drop earrings.
Luke Evans
Evans looked suave in velvet Corneliani.
Lily Collins
Love or loathe her look, Collins certainly stood out.
Octavia Spencer
Spencer matched her frock to the carpet in this embellished, crimson ball gown.
Richard Madden
Madden kept things classic and proved once again that he can thoroughly work a tux, teaming his with black loafers.
Claire Foy
Foy’s emerald number had a hint of beach sarong about it, but she made it elegant. Regal, even.
Mary J. Blige
There was a touch of Elvis about Blige’s white and gold ensemble.
Michelle Yeoh
Yeoh’s classy, elegant, and glitzy gown would almost certainly win the approval of her “Crazy Rich Asians”‘ character Eleanor Young.
Laura Harrier
“Blackkklansman” star Harrier was peach perfection in her flowy, ankle-length gown.
Linda Cardellini
The “Green Book” star looked every inch the prom princess, with hair as bouffant as her frock.
Yalitza Aparicio
“Roma” star Aparicio went for classic Hollywood glamour in her floor-length, strapless scarlet gown.
Rami Malek
As he is wont to do, Malek flipped tradition on its head with his white suit and black shirt combo.
Regina King
King dared to clash with the carpet in her stunning fuchsia dress.