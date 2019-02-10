The best-dressed A-listers at the 2019 BAFTAs

caption Viola Davis. source Getty

The 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are underway in London.

Considered to be a pre-cursor to the Oscars, the prestigious awards will see Hollywood’s rich and famous descend on the Royal Albert Hall for a 7 p.m. ceremony which will be broadcast at 9 p.m. GMT.

Amy Adams, Viola Davis, and Luke Evans are among those who have already hit the red carpet, while the likes of Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and even Kate Middleton and Prince William and are all expected to attend the glitzy ceremony.

We’re rounding up the best-dressed A-listers at the BAFTAs as they arrive.

Scroll down to see the best looks, and check back throughout the night for more.

Viola Davis

caption Viola Davis source Getty

Davis looked elegantly monochrome in black velvet and white satin.

Thandie Newton

caption Thandie Newton source Getty

Newton kept her jewelry minimal, complementing her black and white taffeta dress with statement drop earrings.

Luke Evans

caption Luke Evans source Getty

Evans looked suave in velvet Corneliani.