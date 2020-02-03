The 14 biggest moments from the 2020 BAFTAs you might have missed

caption There were plenty of unmissable moments at the BAFTAs. source BBC

The 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards – or BAFTAs – took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night.

While the ceremony honored the finest films in the industry (“1917” sweeped most of the awards including best film) it also saw presenters and winners joke about the most controversial topics of 2020 so far.

From poking fun at Brexit to the spread of coronavirus and even a few swipes at the royals, no topic was off the table.

Here’s a look at the biggest moments you might have missed.

Red carpet hosts Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary gave out candy to celebrities.

caption Margot Robbie wasn’t complaining about receiving free candy. source BAFTA

Celebrities on the red carpet were in for a literal treat when hosts Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary gave them a much-needed sugar hit as they were being interviewed.

Margot Robbie said: “Oh, I’m not mad about that!” when she was told she’d be receiving some vegan candy.

The BAFTAs food menu this year included plant-based substitutes.

When Bowman asked Robbie whether she was vegan, she said that while she wasn’t, she “very much encouraged the notion.”

“I couldn’t lie right now, there’s too many pictures of me getting papped eating hamburgers, I can’t lie,” Robbie joked.

Zoe Kravitz was dressed like an Oscar.

caption Zoe Kravitz borrowed the dress from YSL. source Getty/Dave Benett

Zoe Kravitz resembled an Oscar statue as she shone on the BAFTAs red carpet in a sleek gold sequined gown.

The body-hugging dress featured a high neckline and a high slit at the back.

Kravitz’s dazzling look also adhered to this year’s sustainability dress code, as she borrowed the custom creation by Anthony Vaccarello for Yves Saint Laurent.

Roman Griffin Davis’ interview was interrupted by his “Jojo Rabbit” composer.

caption The star and composer of “Jojo Rabbit” embraced in an affectionate hug. source BBC

“Jojo Rabbit” star Roman Griffin Davis, 12, was one of the youngest people to walk down the red carpet.

He couldn’t contain his excitement when “Jojo Rabbit” composer Michael Giacchino slipped into his BBC One interview.

The two embraced in an affectionate hug with Griffin Davis saying he was “the most, cleverest guy in film history.”

Showing the respect is mutual, Giacchino called the 12-year-0ld “the greatest guy in the world.”

“Rocketman” star Taron Egerton brought both his mom and girlfriend.

caption Taron Egerton matched with his girlfriend Emily Thomas in black. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Egerton took his two favorite ladies to the BAFTAs – his mom Christine Egerton and longtime girlfriend Emily Thomas.

The “Rocketman” star, who previously took both his leading ladies to the Golden Globes, was one of the first to walk down the red carpet.

Florence Pugh resembled Little Pink Riding Hood.

caption Florence Pugh at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“Little Women” star Florence Pugh appeared to take inspiration from another classic story as she channelled “Little Red Riding Hood” on the red carpet.

The supporting actress nominee wore the cape-like Dries Van Noten gown over a Barbie pink minidress. She complemented her bold look with black platform heels and bright red lipstick.

Beauty YouTuber Tanya Burr turned up.

caption Tanya Burr matched the red carpet. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Social media star Tanya Burr recieved an invite to Britain’s most prestigious film awards.

Burr matched the red carpet as she wore a bright high-neck Badgley Mischka gown which had a slit on one side.

The British beauty blogger has been posting makeup and fashion videos to her YouTube channel since 2009 and also has over three million Instagram followers.

Kate Middleton rewore a gown from 2012 in an effort to stick to the sustainable dress code.

caption The Duchess of Cambridge rewore an Alexandra McQueen gown she originally donned in 2012 (right). source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Celebrities were encouraged to re-wear something they’d worn before, hire a gown, wear vintage, or invest in as sustainable designer like Stella McCartney.

Even the Duchess of Cambridge donned a custom Alexander McQueen dress which she previously wore to a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012.

Jude Law’s lookalike son Rafferty hit the red carpet.

caption Jude Law’s actor son Rafferty made an appearance. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jude Law’s lookalike son Rafferty made an appearance at the BAFTAs without his famous dad.

The 23-year old, who is following in his father’s footseps after landing the lead role in a modern-day adaption of “Oliver Twist,” wore a slick Joshua Kane suit.

Rafftery has previously modelled for Dolce & Gabana and Timberland and is reportedly dating 29-year-old singer Rita Ora.

Taika Waititi took a swipe at Britain’s colonial history while accepting his BAFTA for “Jojo Rabbit.”

caption Taika Waititi said it was cool to receive the award “coming from the colonies.” source Getty Images.

“Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi took not one but two political swipes at the UK when he brought up both imperialism and Brexit.

After thanking his mother during his BAFTA acceptance speech for best adapted screenplay, the New Zealander said it was “very cool” to receive the award “coming from the colonies.”

“We know it’s been a hard week for you guys. It’s very nice to take a bit of your gold back home, where it belongs,” Waititi joked.

Andy Serkis collected his BAFTA while using diamond-encrusted crutches.

caption Andy Serkis is on crutches following a ski accident over New Years. source BBC

Andy Serkis sported a pair of diamond-encrusted crutches while walking the red carpet and also when accepting his BAFTA for outstanding contribution to British cinema.

According to the BBC, Serkis is on crutches following a ski accident on New Year’s Day.

Serkis told Insider he hasn’t found a place to keep his BAFTA just yet, but may display it next to the One Ring he kept from “The Lord of the Rings.”

Brad Pitt joked about Prince Harry leaving the UK — and the royals reacted.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughed off Brad Pitt’s joke about Prince Harry. source BBC

Best supporting actor winner Brad Pitt joked about Prince Harry leaving the UK in his BAFTA acceptance speech – and Kate Middleton and Prince William were caught on camera laughing.

Pitt, who wasn’t able to attend the ceremony due to a “family obligation,” asked his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costar Margot Robbie to accept the award on his behalf.

“He is going to name this [award] Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him,” Robbie said while reading his speech.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn’t appear to take the joke to heart.

Daisy Ridley and Olivia Colman had priceless reactions to a Cirque du Soleil performance.

caption The British actresses were amazed by Cirque De Soleil’s death-defying stunts. source BBC

Cirque de Soleil performers amazed audience members, but none so much as Olivia Colman and Daisy Ridley.

When cameras panned to the crowd, Ridley covered her face in shock, while a wide-eyed Colman couldn’t keep still with her hands in the air.

Rebel Wilson suggested the BAFTA statues made “great” coronavirus masks.

caption Rebel Wilson had the audience in hysterics after she used a BAFTA as a coronavirus mask. source BBC

During Rebel Wilson’s humor-filled speech while presenting the award for best director, she joked that the mask-shaped BAFTAs handed out to winners would be a “great way to stop yourself getting coronavirus.”

The comedian then proceeded to demonstrate said BAFTA face mask to audience members.

Elsewhere in her speech she awkwardly brought up Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and last year’s flop “Cats,” in which she had a starring role.

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger had an iconic “Bridget Jones’s Diary” reunion.

caption Hugh Grant congratulated Renée Zellweger by saying “Well done, Jones.” source BBC

Hugh Grant congratulated Renée Zellweger’s best actress BAFTA win by throwing it back to 2001 – quoting the movie the starred in together, “Bridget Jones’s Diary.”

Grant began his presentation for best film by saying, “Well, first of all, well done, Jones,” before adding: “That was a very, very silly little dress I thought.”

The audience members loved the throwback, as cameras caught Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper laughing along.

Just moments before, the former costars hugged off-stage after Zellweger accepted her award.