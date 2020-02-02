Florence Pugh channelled Little Pink Riding Hood on the BAFTAs red carpet

caption Florence Pugh at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“Little Women” star Florence Pugh channelled Little Red Riding Hood on the red carpet of the 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night – but in hot pink.

Pugh, who was nominated for Supporting Actress for her role in the latest remake of the classic novel, arrived at London’s Royal Albert Hall wearing a cape-like Dries Van Noten gown that gave off serious fairytale vibes.

Underneath the gown, she sported a black minidress.

She paired the eye-catching outfit – which featured a long train and puffy shoulders – with a sleek chignon, red lipstick, and black platform heels.

Pugh lost out to Laura Dern on the night, who won Supporting Actress for her role in “Marriage Story.”

