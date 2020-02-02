Here are all the winners of the 2020 BAFTAs

- source
- Universal
- The 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards – or BAFTAs – took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night.
- “1917” cleaned up on the night, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger also took home awards.
- Here are all of the nominees and winners.
Outstanding British Film
- Universal
WINNER: “1917”
“Bait”
“For Sama”
“Rocketman”
“Sorry We Missed You”
“The Two Popes”
Animated Film
- Netflix
“Frozen 2”
WINNER: “Klaus”
“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
“Toy Story 4”
Makeup & Hair
- Lionsgate
“1917”
WINNER: “Bombshell”
“Joker”
“Judy”
“Rocketman”
British Short Animation
- Norwich Film Festival
WINNER: “Grandad was a Romantic”
“In Her Boots”
“The Magic Boat”
British Short Film
- Hey U Guys
“Azaar”
“Goldfish”
“Kamali”
WINNER: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
“The Trap”
Original Score
- Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros
“1917”
“Jojo Rabbit”
WINNER: “Joker”
“Little Women”
“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker”
Sound
- Universal Pictures
WINNER: “1917”
“Joker”
“Le Mans ’66”
“Rocketman”
“Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker”
Production Design
WINNER: “1917”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Costume Design
- Columbia Pictures
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Judy”
WINNER: “Little Women”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Editing
- Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
WINNER: “Le Mans ’66”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Cinematography
- Universal Pictures
WINNER: “1917”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Le Mans”
“The Lighthouse”
Supporting Actress
- Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures
WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Adapted Screenplay
- Fox Searchlight Pictures
“The Irishman”
WINNER: “Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“The Two Popes”
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
- BF
WINNER: “Bait” Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director) Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
“For Sama” Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
“Maiden” Alex Holmes (Director)
“Only You” Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
“Retablo” Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)
Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema
- Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Winner Andy Serkis told Insider that he hasn't found a place to keep his Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema award, but may display it next to the One Ring he kept from "The Lord of the Rings."
Documentary
- PBS
“American Factory”
“Apollo 11”
“Diego Maradona”
WINNER: “For Sama”
“The Great Hack”
Original Screenplay
- Neon/CJ Entertainment
“Booksmart”
“Knives Out”
“Marriage Story”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
WINNER: “Parasite”
Supporting Actor
- Sony Pictures
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Special Visual Effects
- Universal
WINNER: “1917”
“Avengers: Endgame”
“The Irishman”
“The Lion King”
“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker”
Film not in the English Language
- CJ Entertainment
“The Farewell”
“For Sama”
“Pain and Glory”
WINNER: “Parasite”
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Awkafina
Kaityln Dever
Kelvin Harris Jr.
Jack Lowden
WINNER: Michael Ward
Casting
- Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.
WINNER: “Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
“The Personal History of David Copperfield”
“The Two Popes”
Director
- Universal
WINNER: “1917” Sam Mendes
“The Irishman” Martin Scorcese
“Joker” Todd Phillips
“Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” Quentin Tarantino
“Parasite” Bong Joon Ho
Leading Actor
- Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes,”
Leading Actress
- Movieclips trailers/ YouTube
Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Best Film
- Universal Pictures
WINNER: “1917”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”
“Parasite”