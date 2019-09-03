A woman in the Bahamas took in 97 stray dogs into her home to shelter them from Hurricane Dorian

Chella Phillips, a woman from Nassau in the Bahamas, said she took in 97 stray dogs to protect them from Hurricane Dorian.

In a Facebook post Monday – when the storm was still lashing the Bahamas – she said she had just had a “stressful night” looking after all the dogs with her brother.

An online fundraiser for her dog shelter shot up to $54,000 as her story gained publicity.

A woman in the Bahamas opened up her home to 97 stray dogs as Hurricane Dorian battered the islands.

Chella Phillips, from Nassau on the island of New Providence, said she took the animals in when she knew the storm was approaching.

She posted a series of photos on her Facebook page on Sunday showing the dogs running around in her house. She said some of them were scared and sick.

Her posts said that they were afraid in the storm, but that she tried to distract them by playing music and putting on the air conditioning.

Nassau was not the worst-hit area of the Bahamas – most of the damage took place on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, almost 100 miles away.

But Nassau was still affected, with flooding in the streets and power outages, according to multiple media reports.

Phillips is a dog enthusiast who runs the Facebook page “The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas”.

As part of the initiative she asks for donations and says she takes in dogs when she can.

Phillips’ story was covered by numerous news outlets, prompting an influx of donations.

A fundraiser set up by Phillips to help her care for the dogs had reached $54,000 as of Tuesday morning. She said she hopes the money can be used to rehome the dogs.

In her latest update on the situation on Monday evening, Phillips said that her home flooded but that “we are alright after a stressful night.”

She said that TV networks were down after the storm, and so she wasn’t able to show the dogs cartoons to calm them.