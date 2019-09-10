The Bahamas looks like ‘nuclear bombs were dropped’ after Hurricane Dorian, says US aid group

The director of a US federal aid agency said on Sunday that the Bahamas looks like “nuclear bombs were dropped” on it following the devastating Hurricane Dorian, which slammed into the islands as a Category 5 storm last week.

“There are parts of Abaco and the Bahamas that don’t show a great deal of damage, and then there are clusters and communities that were devastated, almost as though nuclear bombs were dropped on them,” said USAID director Mark Green.

Dorian hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm on September 1, with sustained wind speeds of 185 mph and a storm surge that reached as high as 23 feet in some parts of the island.

Officials on Monday reported that the death toll from Dorian has risen to 50, with majority of the bodies found on Great Abaco.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said last week that parts of Great Abaco have been “decimated.”

The director of a US federal aid agency told reporters on Sunday that the Bahamas looks like “nuclear bombs were dropped” as it begins to rebuild after Hurricane Dorian, which pummeled the islands with intense rain and strong winds for nearly two full days and caused the deaths of at least 50 people.

USAID director Mark Green said on Sunday that entire communities were devastated in the storm.

“What I was struck by was the focused nature of the devastation,” he said at a press conference. “There are parts of Abaco and the Bahamas that don’t show a great deal of damage, and then there are clusters and communities that were devastated, almost as though nuclear bombs were dropped on them.”

Green said in a tweet on Monday that the aid group has delivered 47 metric tons of supplies from their Miami-based warehouse, helping an estimated 44,000 people as they begin restoration efforts. He added in another tweet that the US was working alongside the Bahamas government, including its National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), in order to deliver supplies.

Dorian hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm on September 1 with sustained wind speeds of 185 mph and a storm surge that reached as high as 23 feet in some parts of the island.

caption Damage at the Abaco Beach Resort during the eye of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 1, 2019. source Dante Carrer/Reuters

It tied the record for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall ever, battering the Bahamas with strong winds and heavy rains that caused flooding so catastrophic that the runway of the main airport in the Bahamas was left completely underwater.

Video and photos posted to social media showed homes on Grand Bahama Island and Great Abaco completely submerged by floodwater and roofs of houses collapsed. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said last week that parts of Great Abaco have been “decimated.”

NEMA spokesperson Carl Smith said on Sunday that around 3,500 people have been evacuated from Great Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands through public and private efforts. He added there were no mandatory evacuation orders in place.

“Our estimated number of persons in Abaco in need of food and water and temporary housing is about 7,000 to 10,000 persons,” he said at a NEMA press conference on Saturday, according to the Nassau Guardian.

Officials on Monday reported that the death toll from Dorian has risen to 50. Health Minister Duane Sands confirmed the number to NBC; 42 bodies were found on Abaco, while eight were recovered on Grand Bahama, NBC said, citing the commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

