Here’s what an exclusive, $60,000 couples trip to The Bahamas will get you, from a private butler to a day of swimming with pigs on a deserted island

caption The SLS Baha Mar could be the scene of your next romantic getaway. source SLS Baha Mar

The SLS Baha Mar resort in Nassau, The Bahamas has a three-night VIP vacation package for couples – and it starts at $60,000.

The Sinfully Lavish Splendor Package comes with perks including a private island rental, personalized dining experiences, and a private butler at all times.

Diamond PR represents the resort and helped create the package for the mega-rich.

Couples can escape the winter vacation crowds in The Bahamas with a luxurious vacation package at the SLS Baha Mar in Nassau.

Diamond PR represents the SLS Baha Mar and worked with the resort to create an ultimate three-night VIP vacation starting at $60,000. Booking the Sinfully Lavish Splendor Package comes with celebrity-status perks, including exclusivity: only one couple can book the package at a time for any night.

The hotel works directly with couples to create the experience, which includes first-class flights, a private island rental, personalized dining experiences, and a private butler at all times. The resort features more than 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space on the Bahamian coastline.

The Baha Mar is also known for hiring a CFO – that’s “Chief Flamingo Officer” – whose responsibilities including supervising the hotel’s flamingos.

Each day of the vacation package is pre-planned, so guests don’t have to worry about their itineraries. Check out what $60,000 at the SLS Baha Mar buys you with the Sinfully Lavish Splendor package.

The SLS Hotel is located within the $4.2 billion Baha Mar resort in Nassau, The Bahamas. The SLS has access to shared Baha Mar amenities including the Caribbean’s largest casino, 18-hole golf course, and spa.

source SLS Baha Mar

It sits on 3,000 feet of Bahamian coastline and is known for being the first lifestyle hotel in the Caribbean.

source SLS Baha Mar

Booking the $60,000, three-night Sinfully Lavish Splendor package comes with two first-class tickets to The Bahamas and a 10-minute ride from the airport to the resort. The hotel works directly with a couple to book the tickets from anywhere in the world.

source SLS Baha Mar

The resort has two pools, a day club, three dining spots, a bar, and nightclub with VIP bottle service.

Source: SLS Baha Mar

Each guest room comes with Bahamian-designed furniture, robes, slippers, and bath amenities. With the Sinfully Lavish Splendor package, guests also get a private butler — and a carefully designed 3-day itinerary.

source SLS Baha Mar

On day one, guests are treated to a private poolside cabana at Privilege day club and invited to a daylong pool party.

source Courtesy of SLS Baha Mar

At night, they’ll enjoy a private swim and a tasting menu by Katsuya, a master sushi chef.

source SLS Baha Mar

Day two has guests traveling to Long Cay, a private island, and enjoying a custom-prepared picnic and craft cocktails.

source New Africa/Shutterstock

Long Cay stretches 8 square miles and at times has a population of less than 50.

source topperspix/Shutterstock

Dinner will be enjoyed on the 16th floor of SLS’s ocean-facing terrace. The night will end with a private firework show — guests can even request what color fireworks they’d like to see.

source Reuters Photographer/Reuters

On day three, guests fly to The Exumas, a collection of islands, in a private seaplane. Once there, they’ll have the opportunity to swim with sharks… and pigs.

source Zoe Sopena/Shutterstock

That’s right, pigs. There are more than 365 islands in The Exumas including Big Major Cay, also known as Pig Beach, which is completely uninhabited by humans.

source livepixx.de/Shutterstock

The final night’s dinner will take place on the beach, under the stars with an intimate meal.

source Dragon Images/Shutterstock

If the SLS package — and its price tag — are a little out of your range but the destination is on your bucket list, the rate for a one-night stay at the SLS Baha Mar hotel starts at $295. Residences are available starting at $3,196 per night, which includes two separate bedrooms, a kitchenette, a living room, and three balconies facing the ocean.

source Courtesy of SLS Baha Mar

Source: Jenice Bastidas, Diamond PR