An 11-year-old girl brought a loaded AR-15 to a gun legislation hearing in Idaho

Bailey Nielsen, 11, carried a loaded AR-15 into the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, where her grandfather, Charlie Nielsen, was speaking at a gun legislation hearing.

The pair stood in support of a new proposal that would allow visitors to Idaho to carry concealed handguns while in Boise city limits.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An 11-year-old girl brought an AR-15 rifle to a gun legislation hearing at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday.

The girl, Bailey Nielsen, held the gun and stood silently while her grandfather, Charles Nielsen, voiced his support for a proposal that would allow visitors to carry concealed handguns within Boise city limits if they can legally possess firearms, according to the Associated Press.

He used Bailey as an example, saying she was responsible enough to carry a gun, and non-resident, law-abiding citizens can “carry responsibly” too.

“Bailey is carrying a loaded AR-15,” Charles Nielsen told lawmakers. “People live in fear, terrified of that which they do not understand. She’s been shooting since she was 5 years old. She got her first deer with this weapon at nine. She carries it responsibly. She knows how not to put her finger on the trigger. We live in fear in a society that is fed fear on a daily basis.”

Lawmakers did not ask Nielsen any questions, and Bailey did not add any comments.

According to Idaho’s government website, residents don’t need state permits to buy or possess rifles, shotguns or handguns. Idaho residents over the age of 18 can carry concealed weapons, and open carry is legal in Boise city limits for residents.

Children under the age of 18 can possess guns as long as they have permission from a parent or guardian and are accompanied by a parent or guardian while carrying the gun.

The Associated Press reported that it’s not uncommon to see guns in the Statehouse, where some lawmakers are known to carry concealed weapons.