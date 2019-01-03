A self-taught baker makes pies with mesmerizing patterns that will make your head spin

caption Lauren Ko’s intricate and artistic pie designs have garnered attention. source Lokokitchen

Lauren Ko is a Seattle-based baker who got her start after her Instagram account of pies with unique geometric designs went viral.

Her website Lokokitchen shows her intricately designed pies, which has attracted the attention of Martha Stewart, Oprah, and more.

Ko’s online fame has given her the opportunity to pursue baking full-time.

The self-taught baker now spends her days teaching classes and continuing to design eclectic pies.

She told INSIDER she is also working on a cookbook.

To Lauren Ko, pies are more than just food. The Seattle-based, 31–year-old baker says she is “more an artist and designer than a baker.” The only difference is that her medium is edible.

Ko’s Instagram account is filled to the brim with intricately designed pies that draw inspiration from everyday objects and events around her. The skill and detail in her designs might indicate the work of an established pastry chef, but baking started out as a hobby for Ko.

Her website Lokokitchen started in 2017, and has grown from being Ko’s pet project to an online phenomenon that has caught the attention of the likes of Martha Stewart and Oprah. It has since allowed Ko to quit her job in higher education to pursue her passion full-time.

We spoke with Ko to find out more about her inspirations, designs, and what life is like after going viral.

The popularity of Ko’s pies led to her quitting her job and making Lokokitchen a full-time gig.

caption Ko has turned her passion into a full-time career. source Lokokitchen

A former executive assistant in higher education, Ko told INSIDER she was “working a 56-hour a week office job” and didn’t “have time to just bake or develop new ideas.” She said that it got to the point where she couldn’t juggle the two, and had to decide which path to take – and pies it was.

Ko quit her job last year, and is now focusing on coming up with new pie designs, and working on teaching classes and workshops in the Seattle and Portland areas, in addition to other projects and collaborations.

Ko makes pies that defy convention.

caption Ko’s cinnamon cream tart uses figs in an eye-catching way. source Lokokitchen

Ko is known for her colorful, geometric designs that toss out traditional baking conventions. It’s something she’s proud of.

“Pies are a very warm, traditional, nostalgic kind of food, but to see it done in a modern and unique way is what makes them so appealing,” she said.

Many of her pies draw inspiration from the inedible.

caption This apple tart with dulce de leche creme artfully rejects convention. source Lokokitchen

Some of Ko’s designs don’t resemble traditional pie at all, but that’s what she says makes the pies so novel and appealing for fans. She’s inspired by architecture, string art, textiles and even produce.

Ko told INSIDER she’s taken inspiration from items like lawn chairs and purses to bathroom floors and storm drains. “I like to say inspiration is everywhere,” she said.

Though her designs might not show it, she’s a self-taught baker and designer.

caption This tart is inspired by tangram, a Chinese dissection puzzle game. source Lokokitchen

Ko made her first pie in the fall of 2016, when she moved to Seattle. She said she wanted to try something different in the world of floral, leaf cutout-style pies by taking a design-heavy approach.

Her designs were an instant hit online.

caption Tangrams and other geometric patterns often make their way into Ko’s designs. source Lokokitchen

Ko first started her Instagram account in August 2017. With only around 200 followers of her own to start, Ko said her first post racked up around 600 likes.

“A couple of weeks later I had something like 4,000 followers,” Ko said, and she’s since amassed over 250,000 followers on Instagram.

Design comes first for her.

caption Instead of a floral pattern, Ko used edible flowers on this pie. source Lokokitchen

Ko says she enjoys the design process more than anything else.

“It’s important my creations are edible, but I’m spending my resources thinking about new designs and ways I can innovate,” she said.

A book is now on the table, too.

caption String art is a signature in Ko’s pie designs. source Lokokitchen

In addition to media appearances and creative projects, Ko said she is now working on a cookbook.

Her new day job came by pure chance.

caption The bright toppings Ko uses sometimes makes her pies look like stained glass. source Lokokitchen

Despite having no formal culinary training, Ko is now making a name for herself in the baking world. Yet her life could’ve remained unchanged had she not given baking a try.

Ko said she starting designing pies after one caught her attention online. “I saw a really beautiful picture of a pie on the internet and wondered to myself, ‘Huh, wonder if I could make one?’ And so I set out to do it.”

It’s something Ko says “absolutely changed [her] life.”

Ko says she inherited her passion for food from her family.

caption Ko isn’t afraid of experimenting with ingredients, like beetroot. source Lokokitchen

Ko told INSIDER that she comes from a “family of phenomenal eaters,” having a lot of “early memories of being in the kitchen.” She credits her family for her passion and knowledge of food, but adds that what she makes “is totally different from what they’re used to making.”

Since going viral, Ko said her family is proud of her baking skills and have even made their own Instagram accounts so they can support her work.

“They’re super excited to just see my name and my recognition out there,” Ko said. “I’m just a regular person and they know that best, so it’s all been a welcome surprise to them.”

Ko is “boggled” by her newfound fame.

caption Ko likes to inject fun in her work, such as this caramel apple “brain” pie. source Lokokitchen

When she started her Instagram account, Ko says she had no intention of it being anything more than “a holding place for things [she] was making in the kitchen.”

Ko says taking the jump to pursue a simple interest is what inspired Lokokitchen, and going from being shy to “a public personality on a place like the internet has been a surprise, and a whirlwind,” but something she’s grateful for.

To see more of Lauren Ko’s work, visit her website and follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

