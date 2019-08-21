Baker Mayfield says he reached out to Daniel Jones to ‘clear the air’ because he felt his comments about the Giants rookie quarterback were misconstrued

caption Baker Mayfield thought his comments on Daniel Jones reflected poorly on his character. source Zach Bolinger/Getty Images

In a recent article, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield expressed shock that the New York Giants took quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft.

On Wednesday, Mayfield told reporters that he reached out to Jones to “clear the air.”

Mayfield felt his comments were misconstrued and that they reflected poorly on his character.

Jones on Tuesday did not offer much of a response, only saying that he liked watching Mayfield play.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters that he reached out to New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to "clear the air."

In a profile in GQ Magazine, Mayfield said teams overthink finding good QBs, and it “blows my mind” that the Giants took Jones with the sixth pick of the 2019 draft. Jones was a Duke quarterback without a lengthy college football resumé.

On Wednesday, Mayfield explained that he thought his comments were misconstrued and reflected negatively on him.

“It had nothing to do specifically about Daniel,” Mayfield said (via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot). “I reached out to Daniel because all of that blew way out of hand, and I wanted him to know how I felt. I’ve heard nothing but great things from Saquon [Barkley] and Sterling Shepard, guys who have nothing but respect for him, and I respect their opinions. I just wanted to clear the air with him.”

caption Daniel Jones.

He added: “To me, that came back on my character. That’s one thing that, I don’t care about a lot of opinions if you like me or not, but that looked like my character was way out of line, so that’s the only reason I addressed it.”

Mayfield had also taken to Instagram on Tuesday to say that his comments were taken out of context.

Baker Mayfield's response on his IG story to the #Giants Daniel Jones quote

Jones was asked about Mayfield’s quotes in the GQ piece on Tuesday and only responded that he thinks Mayfield is talented and likes watching him play.

Unfortunately, for the NFL world, the Giants and Browns do not play each other this year.