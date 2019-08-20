Browns’ Baker Mayfield was shocked the New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones: ‘Blows my mind’

In an interview with GQ Magazine published Tuesday, Baker Mayfield said he was shocked when the New York Giants selected Daniel Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

Jones, who the Giants hope will be their quarterback of the future, had a mediocre 17-19 college record.

The pick sparked criticism after an unsatisfactory offseason.

Jones has endured success in preseason, leading two touchdown drives and completing 16 of 19 passes.

Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield has never been one to hold back. That didn’t change when he saw the New York Giants select quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In a profile by GQ Magazine, Mayfield was being interviewed when a segment about the Giants came on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said. “Blows my mind.”

Many were surprised when the Giants elected to use such a high pick on Jones, who had a 17-19 college record. It wouldn’t be the first time a team has taken a gamble in recent years. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes No. 10 overall in 2017 and so far, he’s performed well.

The Giants pick sparked criticism, both towards Jones and the organization.

The team also traded star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is now Mayfield’s teammate.

Mayfield was drafted with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 Draft and brought fire to the Browns. That year, he set the rookie single-season record for most touchdowns by a rookie quarterback. As for what makes a good quarterback, Mayfield offered his thoughts.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield says. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

In the preseason, Jones has completed 16 of his 19 passes and led two touchdown drives.

While the Giants remain committed to veteran quarterback Eli Manning, if Jones continues to have success, the team may be pressured to give the rookie more action.

The Browns and Giants will both kick off their seasons on September 8.