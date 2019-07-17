Baker Mayfield courted his wife by repeatedly following and unfollowing her on Instagram to get her attention

caption Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield married fiancée Emily Wilkinson in July.

A new profile of Mayfield by ESPN’s Mina Kimes revealed his courting of Wilkinson involved the star quarterback repeatedly following and unfollowing her on Instagram in a bid to get her attention.

While Wilkinson didn’t expect much heading into her first date with Mayfield, the two wound up hitting it off.

Baker Mayfield exudes confidence on the football field.

In just one season with the Cleveland Browns, he’s helped turn the team from laughing stock of the league to the favorites in the AFC North.

Between the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr. and Mayfield’s ascendance during the second half of the season last year, expectations could not be higher in Cleveland, and the second-year quarterback seems more than up to the challenge.

But while Mayfield might come off as a bit brash on the field, it turns out that he’s something of a softie when it comes to romance.

As detailed in a profile of Mayfield by ESPN’s Mina Kimes, Mayfield took a rather passive approach during the early stages of courting his now-wife Emily Wilkinson. According to Kimes, Mayfield at first “repeatedly followed and unfollowed her on Instagram” in a bid to earn her attention.

The two met for lunch in December before Mayfield was set to play in the Rose Bowl, with Wilkinson holding low expectations for the date.

“I was assuming he’d be the typical playboy athlete,” Wilkinson told Kimes, but Mayfield wound up surprising her.

Per Kimes:

Instead, she says, Mayfield spent their entire first date peppering her with questions about herself, her family, her plans for the future. The next day, after Oklahoma lost, ending its season, the quarterback texted Wilkinson and told her he was staying in LA. Three days later, he moved in with her and her brothers. Six months later, Emily and Baker were engaged.

Things continued to move fast from there, as Mayfield and Wilkinson were married in July.

