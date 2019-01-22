10 ways to incorporate baking soda into your beauty routine

caption Baking soda is incredibly versatile. source Shutterstock

Though baking soda is a staple in the kitchen, its uses aren’t limited to cooking.

There are many ways you can incorporate baking soda into your beauty routine, from a teeth-whitener to a blackhead treatment.

INSIDER spoke with natural beauty blogger Katie O’Sullivan to find out 10 ways people can use baking soda for beauty.

“Being a blogger, I use pretty much everything, but definitely baking soda is a big thing for me,” natural beauty blogger Katie O’Sullivan of The Green Product Junkie told INSIDER.

“It’s very active,” she said. “There are certain things you can use and you’re like, oh my gosh, this really works, and baking soda will do that … It’s pretty potent.”

Scroll down to read about 10 ways you can incorporate baking soda into your beauty routine. Just make sure to be careful when using it, O’Sullivan said.

You can use baking soda for an at-home pedicure.

caption It might help remove calluses. source Shutterstock

If you enjoy doing your own pedicures at home, O’Sullivan suggested adding some baking soda to the water you soak your feet in. Baking soda can also help exfoliate your feet and treat calluses.

If you’re in a pinch, baking soda can be used for dry shampoo.

caption Replace your dry shampoo with baking soda. source Cushy Spa/Flickr

O’Sullivan said baking soda can be used as a dry shampoo.

“If you do need a little volume in your hair and you haven’t had time to wash your hair, you can just put a little bit in the palm of your hand and put that all over your hair. That should absorb some of the oil,” she said.

Some people use baking soda to make their own deodorant.

caption Baking soda can be a good addition to a DIY deodorant. source Syda Productions/Shutterstock

Though she doesn’t do it herself, O’Sullivan said some people use baking soda to make their own deodorant.

“Some people get a little sensitive to it,” she said, so they wouldn’t use baking soda. “Other people absolutely love it, because it does work … You could definitely do that.”

A baking soda mask can help lighten under the armpits.

caption Try mixing it with coconut oil. source Flickr/Aqua Mechanical

“Some people say they get darkened under their armpits,” O’Sullivan said. “You can mix baking soda with some coconut oil and just rub it around to exfoliate and leave that mask on for about five minutes. It’s also good for kind of like detoxing that whole area. But it will lighten it.”

Baking soda can help exfoliate oily skin — just be careful not to overdo it.

caption Be sure not to exfoliate too often. source Shutterstock

O’Sullivan said a paste of baking soda and water is a great way to gently exfoliate the skin once a week.

“Be very light-handed with it,” she said. “Then immediately just wash it off and follow up with a moisturizer. I would say to do that once a week for people, not more than that because you don’t want to dry out your skin.”

“If someone does have oily skin and they’re on a budget, I would definitely recommend making themselves a little paste and putting that on once a week or to exfoliate,” she added. “I mean, it’s great for people who want to exfoliate their skin, too. Just not too often.”

You can use baking soda and lime juice for a blackhead treatment.

caption Finish off the treatment with a moisturizer. source Shutterstock

“A good little treatment for blackheads is to mix some baking soda with some fresh lime juice,” O’Sullivan said. “You can leave that on any areas where you have blackheads and just wait until it hardens and then wash that off and follow up with a moisturizer.

“Always follow up with a moisturizer after using baking soda, because like I said, it can be a bit drying.”

You can even use baking soda to brush your teeth.

caption Mix it with peppermint oil to leave your mouth feeling fresh. source IVASHstudio/Shutterstock

Mixing baking soda with coconut oil and peppermint essential oil makes a great toothpaste, O’Sullivan said. However, it might not be as successful when fighting tooth decay as fluoride toothpaste.

Baking soda can also help whiten your teeth.

caption Mixed with strawberry, it could help whiten your smile. source sirtravelalot/Shutterstock

If you take baking soda and a smashed fresh strawberry and put that on your teeth, it may whiten your teeth, O’Sullivan said.

“Keep that on your teeth as long as you can take it without wanting to swallow [because of the] fresh strawberry in your mouth,” she said. “Then just rinse it. That’s really good for whitening teeth, those two together.”

If you add baking soda to your laundry, your clothes will smell fresher.

caption Your laundry will smell even fresher. source FOX

O’Sullivan said she uses baking soda for every load of laundry. She adds baking soda to water and soaks her clothes in the water overnight. When she washes her clothes the next day, any smells that might have lingered on her clothes are gone.

“When you wash it, it’ll smell perfectly,” she said.

You can also use baking soda to wash your makeup brushes.

caption Baking soda will thoroughly cleanse your brushes. source Joern Pollex/ Getty Images

According to blogger Violet LeBeaux, soaking dirty makeup brushes in a bowl of baking soda and warm water is a great way to clean them thoroughly.

“[Baking soda is] so inexpensive, so it’s a pretty great thing to be using,” O’Sullivan said.

