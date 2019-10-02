Meet the 5 fabulous grown-up daughters of the Baldwin brothers

caption Hailey Baldwin and Alaia Baldwin are sisters, and Ireland Baldwin is their cousin. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, and Rachel Luna/WireImage

The four Baldwin brothers are some of the most famous siblings in Hollywood.

In addition to Alec, siblings Stephen, Billy, and Daniel are all actors as well.

The brothers all have daughters, and some of them – including Hailey Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin – are making a name for themselves outside their famous family.

Others, like Alaia Baldwin, have kept a relatively low profile in the entertainment industry.

Hailey Baldwin made headlines recently for her second wedding to singer Justin Bieber, but the 22-year-old isn’t the only Baldwin kid to grow up and stay in the spotlight. Hailey, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, has some company.

Her cousin Ireland Baldwin – Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter – is a model and actress. Then there’s Hailey’s sister, Alaia, as well as cousins Jameson, Kahlea, Alexandra, and more.

In case you’re confused about which children belong to which Baldwin brother, here’s a quick breakdown.

Alec Baldwin has five kids: daughter Ireland (born 1995), daughter Carmen Gabriela (born 2013), son Rafael Thomas (born 2015), son Leonardo Ángel Charles (born 2016), and son Romeo Alejandro (born 2018). He and his wife Hilaria Thomas are currently expecting their fifth child together.

Stephen Baldwin has two children: daughter Alaia (born 1993), and daughter Hailey (born 1996).

Billy Baldwin has three children: daughter Jameson (born 2000), son Vance (born 2002), and daughter Brooke (born 2004).

Daniel Baldwin also has five children: daughter Kahlea (born 1990), daughter Alexandra (born 1994), son Atticus (born 1996), daughter Avis Ann (born 2008), and daughter Finley Rae (born 2009).

In an interesting twist, all of the brothers have daughters, who far outnumber the sons in the family.

Meet all of the fabulous grownup Baldwin daughters below.

Hailey Baldwin is Stephen Baldwin’s second-born daughter.

caption Hailey and her dad. source Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Hailey was born November 22, 1996.

She has always been close with her father. They even had matching hair once.

caption Hailey and her dad with blond hair. source Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

She’s still a blonde.

Hailey often posts photos and videos of her dad on her Instagram account.

caption Hailey and her dad using Snapchat filters. source Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Stephen is the youngest Baldwin brother.

Hailey started accompanying her dad to red carpet events when she was young.

caption Stephen Baldwin and daughter Hailey Baldwin arrive at the 2010 ESPY Awards. source Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

Hailey followed her dad into Hollywood.

Hailey has been walking the runway since she was 14 years old. She started with mall runways.

caption Hailey Baldwin walks the runway during a fashion show for Pastry Shoes in 2011. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Her official runway debut was in 2014 for Topshop after she signed with Ford Models.

She still models today.

caption Hailey on the cover of Elle Italia. source Michael Sanders/Elle

She has appeared in multiple magazines.

She had dreams of being a ballerina.

caption Hailey in a ballet costume for a shoot. source Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

She spent summers at the American Ballet Theatre school.

She’s cohosted award shows.

caption Bianca Balti, Tinie Tempah, and Hailey Baldwin on stage during the MTV EMA’s 2015. source Brian Rasic/Getty Images

She currently hosts “Drop the Mic.”

Hailey is close with Kendall Jenner.

caption Hailey and Kendall together. source Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

They were together for Hailey’s 21st.

She got engaged to Justin Bieber in the summer of 2018.

caption Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had an on-again, off-again relationship for many years. source James Devaney/Getty Images

After dating briefly in 2016, Hailey and Bieber broke up that same year – but reconnected in 2018. Hailey was photographed with a massive diamond on her finger while vacationing with Bieber in the Bahamas that year, but didn’t confirm the date of their engagement (July 7, 2018) until nearly a year later.

The couple tied the knot at a courthouse in September 2018.

caption Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were married in 2018. source Gotham/Getty Images

The couple officially wed at a New York City courthouse in 2018, but remained coy about whether they were actually married on social media.

Hailey changed her name on social media to Hailey Bieber in November 2018.

The model told Bustle that she even asked her dad for his opinion before she changed her name.

“I’m very proud of my family name,” Hailey said. “I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, ‘No! I don’t care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you’re a Baldwin.’ It’s true.”

Justin and Hailey tied the knot for a second time in South Carolina on September 29— a year after they first got married.

caption Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married for a year. source BG024/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The couple celebrated their second wedding in South Carolina on September 29. After arriving by speedboat to the luxury waterfront resort Montage Palmetto Bluff, the Biebers took part in a more traditional wedding ceremony – and even shared heartfelt photos on Instagram afterwards.

Hailey’s older sister, Alaia, is the first daughter of Stephen Baldwin and Brazilian graphic designer Kennya Baldwin.

caption Alaia and her parents. source https://www.instagram.com/p/YhzozHRC2q/

She is 26

.

Alaia married producer Andrew Aronow in 2017.

caption Alaia Baldwin and Andrew Aronow. source Alaia Baldwin/Instagram

Hailey was the maid of honor in the wedding.

Alaia has also accompanied her dad to red carpet premieres.

caption Alaia Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin attend Sony Pictures Classics’ screening of “Saint Laurent” in 2015. source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

She’s active on social media.

She’s very close with Hailey.

caption Hailey and Alaia at Hailey’s 21st. source Alaia Baldwin/Instagram

They spend a lot of time together.

Alaia is also close with Sailor Brinkley Cook, model Christie Brinkley’s daughter.

caption Alaia, Ireland Baldwin, and Sailor Brinkley Cook. source Alaia Baldwin/Instagram

They frequently go out and post photos together.

The sisters are also close with cousin Ireland Basinger Baldwin.

caption Ireland and Alaia at a museum. source Alaia Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

Hailey and Ireland often post photos together.

caption Ireland and Hailey showing love. source Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Among the members of the Baldwin family, they’re some of the closest.

Ireland signed with IMG Models in 2013.

caption Ireland Baldwin attends the New York Fashion Week Sherri Hill Runway Show in 2018. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

She is now 23 and still models.

Ireland was a bridesmaid at Hailey’s September 29 wedding to Justin Bieber.

caption Ireland Baldwin is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. source Jason Kempin/ Getty Images

Ireland’s cousin (and Hailey’s sister) Alaia was also one of Hailey’s bridesmaids.

Ireland is also close with her dad, Alec.

caption Ireland and Alec Baldwin. source https://www.instagram.com/p/Be6PQJVhTPW/?taken-by=irelandbasingerbaldwin

She is the half-sister to all of Alec’s kids with Hilaria Baldwin.

Kahlea is one of Daniel Baldwin’s five children.

caption Kahlea Baldwin and Hailey Baldwin. source Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

She is a producer.

The 34-year-old is close with her cousins.

caption Kahlea, Ireland, Hailey, and Alaia Baldwin. source Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

The Baldwins stick together.

Jameson Baldwin is the oldest daughter of Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips.

caption Cousins Brooke, Hailey, Jameson, and Vance. source Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

She is the older sister of Vance and Brooke.

She is 19.

caption Jameson on Instagram. source Jameson Baldwin/Instagram

She frequently posts photos on her Instagram.