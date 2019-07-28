Gareth Bale’s $1.25 million-a-week move to China has collapsed

source Getty Images

Gareth Bale’s blockbuster move to Chinese soccer collapsed on Sunday.

The Real Madrid star was in talks about a £1 million-a-week move to Jiangsu Suning.

However, Madrid reportedly cancelled the move.

Bale has now just days to find a new club before the transfer window closes, after falling out favour with Real Madrid manager, Zinidene Zidane.

Gareth Bale’s one million-pounds-a-week transfer to Chinese soccer club Jiangsu Suning has collapsed.

Bale’s representatives were in talks about a major move from Spanish giants Real Madrid to Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League, which would have seen Bale receive a weekly salary of £1 million (around $1.24 million.)

However, the move has fallen through, according to multiple reports, meaning the Welshman has until just Wednesday to find a new soccer club after falling out favour with Read Madrid manager, Zinidene Zidane.

The BBC reported that Real Madrid cancelled the deal.

Bale transferred to Real in September 2013 from English club, Tottenham Hotspur.

He moved for a then-world record transfer fee of $111 million.

In the six seasons since, the 30-year-old contributed to the league championship, domestic cup, and four UEFA Champions League-winning sides, notably showing extraordinary clutch to score match-winning goals at critical moments in high-profile finals.

Bale’s Madrid dream ends in nightmare

Bale’s treatment by Real Madrid – the club management, its fanbase, and its media mouthpieces – has been called an“utter disgrace.”

The Telegraph newspaper wrote that Bale has been made a “scapegoat” to disguise greater failures at Real Madrid as the club has, until this summer, lacked a succession plan in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, and has experienced great instability because of the way it fired and hired three different coaches in the 2018-19 season.

Zidane recently said he wanted Bale out of the club for good. The Welshman was absent from a recent pre-season match, a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in Houston, Texas, and Zidane told the media that “the club is arranging his exit … if [his exit] is tomorrow, that’s for the best. I hope it is imminent.”

Bale has been linked with big-money moves back to the English Premier League, with Manchester United and his former club Tottenham Hotspur reported as possible destinations.