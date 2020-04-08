A Baltimore city officer is under fire after a video appeared to show him deliberately coughing on black residents

caption A Baltimore City Police officer is under investigation after a video posted on social media appeared to show him coughing on black residents. source Instagram/Screenshot

A police officer is under investigation after a video appeared to show him deliberately coughing on black residents outside of a public housing complex in southeast Baltimore.

It depicts the officer coughing loudly as he approached a group of black residents who were hanging outside in a courtyard.

The video was taken by an unidentified woman, who threatened to call the CDC on him.

Baltimore’s city council president Brandon M. Scott and the police commissioner Michael Harrison both publicly condemned the officer’s actions amid the coronavirus outbreaks.

A police officer is under fire after a video that went viral on social media appeared to show him deliberately coughing on black residents outside of a public housing complex in southeast Baltimore, Maryland, the Baltimore Sun reported.

In the Instagram video posted Tuesday morning, an unidentified woman whips her cellphone camera toward a police officer approaching a group of residents hanging out in a courtyard at the Perkins Homes housing complex.

“Hey, Officer Friendly, with the cherry cheeks,” the woman called out to the officer, laughing.

The officer said nothing in response to her greeting. However, as he neared the residents, the officer put one hand on his chest and began letting out booming coughs.

The residents who had been gathering in the courtyard several feet apart appeared to jump back away from the officer in disgust as he walked through the group of residents without covering his mouth.

The residents erupted into profanity-laced shouts directed at the officer, who appeared to intentionally cough even louder at their clamorous cries as he continued to walk down the sidewalk, coughing more than 10 times.

“Get out of here, what the f— is wrong with him,” the woman recording the video yelled. “I should call the CDC and let them know he just did some dirty s— like that,” she said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fears and anxieties have been running high since the US became the hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 400,000 confirmed cases and over 12,900 deaths. Maryland currently has 4,371 infections and 103 deaths related to coronavirus, according to data collected by John Hopkins.

Baltimore officials condemned the officer’s actions

In a statement sent to Insider, police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the video “disturbing.”

“After watching the full video, in its entirety, it is not only disturbing, but incomprehensible, especially considering the high-level of strong and clear guidance that we have provided from the beginning, regarding COVID-19,” he said.

Baltimore’s city council president Brandon M. Scott publicly condemned the officer’s actions. saying that “COVID-19 is not a joke and this behavior is beyond unacceptable.”

“When you are in public service, it is your duty to treat everyone with respect, especially when we are dealing with both a public health pandemic and a gun violence epidemic,” Scott wrote in a statement to Fox 45, adding that he himself had forwarded the video to Harrison after seeing it online.

“This is not behavior that we want our police officers or any of our public servants to model to our residents. Everyone can contract COVID-19 and all of Baltimore has to take this seriously and treat each other with respect,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, the Baltimore City Police Commissioner announced that the Department’s Public Integrity Bureau would conduct an internal investigation into the officer after reviewing the video that was posted online, and will review the sergeant’s body camera. It didn’t publicly identify the officer in the video.

“Members are always expected to be sensitive and professional to the community, but what we saw in the video is alarming because this pandemic is affecting lives not only nationally, worldwide, but right here in our own police department,” Harrison said.